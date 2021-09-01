Workforce Software Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Workforce Software is living its mission to make work easier for all employees with its modern workforce management solutions.

The company recently posted more than a twenty percent increase in year-over-year revenue growth, strengthened by the addition of 232 new or expanded customer relationships in the first half of 2021, and continues to expand its business in the Americas, EMEA and APJ regions.

"WorkForce Software is singularly focused on helping clients create the optimal work experience for their employees. Workforce Software’s WorkForce Suite technology has helped clients traverse the uncertainty of the pandemic and enable them to remain competitive by keeping their employees engaged and productive,” said Chief Strategy Officer of Brandon Hall Group, Michael Rochelle. “WorkForce Software is a market leader in delivering innovative technology to meet the needs of the modern workforce.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Workforce Software as well as the market they operate within. The team has conducted in depth briefings and thoroughly evaluated Workforce Software’s product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Workforce Software organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We are at a pivotal moment in history. Many companies are hampered by legacy systems that are holding them back from responding to change more rapidly and providing their employees a modern work experience. Employees have never had a greater need to connect with each other and their managers for guidance and support,” said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. “Being recognized by Brandon Hall as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider validates that, in these times of tightening labor markets, lower barriers to job change, and increasingly diverse and digitally native employee populations, WFM is no longer simply a system of record and operation, but rather a system of differentiation and transformation.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Workforce Software offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Workforce Software and its offerings visit, www.WorkForceSoftware.com

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit WorkForceSoftware.com.