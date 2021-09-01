everbowl™ Partners with Sloan Capital to Open First Texas Restaurant

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoCal-based craft superfood chain, everbowl™ (https://www.everbowl.com/), promoting healthy eating and active lifestyles, is coming to Texas in a big way, launching a 50-unit deal partnership with Sloan Capital, a private equity venture capital firm.

Jeff Fenster, everbowl's founder and CEO, said Sloan will serve as the company's area development partner with a deal to spearhead everbowl's Texas activation, beginning with a Dallas store scheduled to open in early September to be followed by as many as four dozen other stores in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. The Dallas flagship, at 200 Crescent Court, is strategically located between the trendy Victory Park district and the upscale State Thomas neighborhood.

"We are excited to extend everbowl's mission of delivering healthy eating options to everyone who wants to get moving and desires filling, delicious fuel for movement," Fenster said. "Situating the initial franchise in an area with a dynamic community of growing families and active business professionals where multiple generations socialize and tourists gather makes healthy eating decisions easier for everyone."

Sloan Capital founder, Justin Sloan, said he was drawn to everbowl because of its mission and its business model. "With everbowl's aggressive expansion plan people no longer have to sacrifice taste, convenience, and affordability in order to eat food that's good for them," Sloan said. "everbowl fits our profile of desirable partners who are making people's lives easier and our world better."

As part of the Texas expansion, everbowl will be extending the brand footprint with a food truck - the first in the company's history - and is slated to roll in Houston by October.

everbowl invites customers to live the "unevolve™" lifestyle by ramping up their physical activity and powering that motion with delicious, supercharged bowls made from "stuff that's been around forever™". The bases consist of acai, chia, coconut, pitaya and other delicious, vitamin and antioxidant-rich superfoods. Wholesome berries, fruits, nuts and all-natural toppings complement the bowls and allow customers to create their own "whatever" bowl or choose from among patrons' and staff's "local favorites".

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain offering a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majik, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

