PHP Agency Promotes Life Insurance Awareness Month in September

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHP Agency, Inc., a tech-enabled life insurance field marketing organization, announced today that it will be promoting the value and need of life insurance in commemoration of Life Insurance Awareness Month.

Every September, the Life Happens organization kicks off an awareness campaign known as LIAM (Life Insurance Awareness Month). PHP Agency, amongst many other players in the industry, all come together to educate individuals about the importance of life insurance and the role it plays in protecting families' financial security.

During this month-long awareness program, the life insurance industry represented by life insurance ambassadors can address the growing coverage gap in the U.S., which accounts for over 102 million Americans who live without life insurance.* Together we hope to engage and educate more individuals about the value of obtaining life insurance coverage.

"Over the years, and especially most recently with the pandemic which put its toll on many families and individuals financially, we realize that life is fragile and it is important to prepare for the unexpected," says Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO of PHP Agency. "Our hope is that this heightened awareness will encourage more Americans to get the life insurance coverage they need to protect their loved ones in the event of death or protect themselves in the event of an unexpected turn of life event," adds Bet-David.

The team at PHP Agency believes in the importance of life insurance for the living. Over 15,000 active agents represent the agency as they advocate for the value and peace of mind that comes with the right coverage. And with nearly 4 in 10 insured, the company makes the topic relevant for every household who is yet to have a coverage policy in place. PHP stands for people helping people, and while the industry commemorates the cause over the next 30 days, PHP promotes and believes in the need 365 days a year.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance-buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources through its Life Happens Pro platform, and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

About PHP Agency Inc.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national field marketing organization (FMO). PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, Texas.

