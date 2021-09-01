Brunswick Corporation’s Advanced Systems Group Acquires RELiON Battery, LLC and Announces Plans for Electrification Technology Center

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) continues to execute on its Next Wave strategy, announcing today that it has acquired RELiON Battery, LLC, a global provider of lithium batteries and related products to multiple industry sectors. Additionally, the Company is announcing plans for a new Electrification Technology Center to be located in Michigan. Both actions support the Company’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access) strategy and will enable Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group (ASG) to extend its leadership position in electrical systems innovation.

“Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group continues to drive widespread adoption of lithium-ion battery and power management systems in both marine and mobile markets. The addition of RELiON to our portfolio reinforces our position as a leading supplier of lithium batteries for RV and recreational boating,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “In addition, the formation of our new technology center will meaningfully advance our high-voltage electrical systems capabilities.”

RELiON products power a range of applications in the marine, recreational vehicle, solar, and industrial segments. RELiON is dedicated to leading the world's transition to lithium energy storage and boasts one of the largest lines of 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V lithium battery systems in the industry. RELiON products are distributed globally through a wide array of retail, OEM, and distribution partners.

“The RELiON acquisition perfectly complements our existing portfolio of industry-leading advanced battery and power management brands, like Mastervolt, ProMariner, and Blue Sea Systems,” said Brett Dibkey, Advanced Systems Group president. “Beyond strengthening our product and brand portfolio, RELiON brings a talented and passionate team of people who are committed to powering the world’s transition to sustainable energy sources. As the need for higher performing and greener energy grows, now with RELiON, ASG will be at the forefront of delivering innovative technology to our global customers.”

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, RELiON opened an expanded Technology Center outside of Seattle in 2019, which will provide Brunswick additional capacity and capabilities to bring the next generation of lithium batteries to its global customer base.

“Our vision to be the most sought after and admired lithium battery company in the world has now been exponentially bolstered by joining Brunswick Corporation’s Advanced Systems Group,” said Paul Hecimovich, RELiON Battery, LLC CEO. “We feel it is our duty to do better as a business, making our batteries as sustainable as possible for our customers who enjoy being outdoors.”

Also, furthering Brunswick’s commitment to leading the industry in electrification, today the Company announced that it will open a new Electrification Technology Center later this year in Michigan focused on high voltage battery development. The Technology Center will employ engineers, scientists, and designers in a world-class facility.

“We are on the leading edge of increased adoption of battery technology to power both propulsion and on‐board house systems,” said Dibkey. “We see the acquisition of RELiON and the new technology center as a tremendous opportunity to expand our electrification portfolio, and we are thrilled to have RELiON as part of the Brunswick family and look forward to our current and new customers benefiting from this expanded product lineup.”

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global designer and distributor of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and to give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, recreational vehicles, marine, solar powered solutions and more. The company offers a range of high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit RELiONbattery.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

