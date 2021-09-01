Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in September Investor Conferences

BOSTON and HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in five upcoming virtual investor conferences:



2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: September 9, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:00 am EDT Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: September 10, 2021 No presentation – management available for one-on-one meetings H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 13, 2021 Time: 7:00 am EDT (access to on demand webcast begins) Lake Street 5 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference Date: September 15, 2021 No presentation – management available for one-on-one meetings 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Date: September 28, 2021 Presentation Time: 3:20 pm EDT





















































“As one of my initial priorities as CEO, I seek to meet with our existing shareholders and hearing their perspectives,” said Mr. Boyle. “I also welcome the opportunity to introduce Ziopharm’s cutting-edge TCR science to potential new investors.”



To access the webcast presentations, or the subsequent archived recordings, please see the links above or visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with cancer each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost-effective T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, and a Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with the National Cancer Institute and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "believes." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business and strategic plans, the timing of activities relating to the Company’s GMP facility, the execution of potential future partnerships or transactions, and the timing of the Company's research and development programs, including the anticipated dates for enrolling patients in the Company’s TCR-T clinical trial. Although Ziopharm’s management team believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Ziopharm, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in the Company’s operating plans that may impact its cash expenditures, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Ziopharm’s product candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indication; the strength and enforceability of Ziopharm’s intellectual property rights; competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as risk factors discussed or identified in the public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Ziopharm, including those risks and uncertainties listed in Ziopharm’s Quarterly Report in the most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed by Ziopharm with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release, and Ziopharm does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., MBA

Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

T: 508.552.9255

E: alevy@ziopharm.com