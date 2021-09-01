Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Foghorn management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley Virtual Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and investor 1x1 meetings
Thursday, September 9, 2021
11:45am ET
Please find a link to the presentation here. A replay will be available for 90 days.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Presentation and investor 1x1 meetings
Monday, September 13, 2021
All company presentations will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00am ET
Please find a link to the presentation here.

A webcast of both presentations can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
fcavalie@foghorntx.com 

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy
gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com 

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
bstrain@foghorntx.com 

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com 