Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Foghorn management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
Events:
Morgan Stanley Virtual Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and investor 1x1 meetings
Thursday, September 9, 2021
11:45am ET
Please find a link to the presentation here. A replay will be available for 90 days.
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Presentation and investor 1x1 meetings
Monday, September 13, 2021
All company presentations will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00am ET
Please find a link to the presentation here.
A webcast of both presentations can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.
Media Contact:
Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
fcavalie@foghorntx.com
Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy
gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
bstrain@foghorntx.com
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com