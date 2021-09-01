Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Foghorn management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Events:

Morgan Stanley Virtual Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and investor 1x1 meetings

Thursday, September 9, 2021

11:45am ET

Please find a link to the presentation here. A replay will be available for 90 days.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Presentation and investor 1x1 meetings

Monday, September 13, 2021

All company presentations will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00am ET

Please find a link to the presentation here.

A webcast of both presentations can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Media Contact:

Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

fcavalie@foghorntx.com

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy

gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

bstrain@foghorntx.com

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7578

hans@lifesciadvisors.com