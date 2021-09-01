nCino Announces Executive Leadership Team Promotions to Further Global Growth Initiatives

Josh Glover named President & Chief Revenue Officer



WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced today several strategic promotions across its executive leadership team to further support the Company’s continued growth and scale.

“As a company, we have made consistent progress over the years executing on our strategic growth initiatives, including expanding our global presence and increasing innovation across our platform,” said Pierre Naudé, nCino’s Chief Executive Officer. “This progress would not have been possible without our people. These talented leaders have all played invaluable roles in scaling our business, delivering on our growth goals, and accelerating the transition of financial institutions globally to the cloud. It gives me great pleasure to announce these changes today, which reflect our maturation as a company and position us for continued growth and long-term success. I’m incredibly excited about the strength and depth of our team and the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead of us.”

The following changes across nCino’s executive leadership team are effective immediately:

Josh Glover has been named President in addition to Chief Revenue Officer of nCino, taking on additional responsibilities in driving nCino’s business and operations. A year-one nCino employee, Glover has been vital to the Company’s growth, overseeing the global sales, pre-sales, and channels and alliances teams, managing customers’ transformation journeys, and driving nCino’s expansion across North America, EMEA and APAC. As Chief Revenue Officer, Glover drove over $204 million in revenues during the 2021 fiscal year, increasing the Company’s revenues by 48 percent from the previous year. Glover is a decorated combat veteran who led Marines through four combat deployments during a decade of service as a Marine Corps Special Operations and Infantry Officer. His awards include the Silver Star Medal, the Bronze Star Medal for valor and three Purple Heart Medals. In his expanded role, Glover will take on additional responsibilities overseeing global marketing and will leverage the deep expertise he has developed in his time at nCino to further guide business execution and lead company operations into its next phase of growth.

Greg Orenstein has been named nCino’s Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer. Orenstein joined nCino in 2015 and most recently served as Chief Corporate Development & Legal Officer and Secretary. Orenstein has played a critical role in driving the Company's corporate strategy, acquisition, investment and legal activities, including leading nCino’s acquisitions of Visible Equity and FinSuite in 2019 and nCino’s initial public offering and secondary offering in 2020. Orenstein is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience driving corporate strategy and executing M&A and corporate finance transactions in the financial technology sector. In this new role, Orenstein will broaden and intensify his focus on the overall strategic development of the Company, including identifying and executing on growth initiatives, M&A and investment opportunities, to further nCino’s position as a leading digital transformation partner for financial institutions globally.

Trisha Price has been named nCino’s Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Price will lead efforts to drive new product strategy and innovation and help to ensure the alignment of nCino’s technology vision with its business strategy. Price joined nCino in 2016 and most recently served as its Chief Product Officer, playing a pivotal role in the growth, development, strategic direction and ongoing innovation of the nCino Bank Operating System®. Under her leadership, the nCino solution has expanded across numerous business lines and geographies, scaling from a U.S.-based commercial loan origination system to a global banking platform. Price will leverage her extensive knowledge of nCino’s business and solutions and her 20 years of financial services and technology experience to infuse innovative thinking throughout the organization and its operations, further accelerating nCino’s innovation capabilities across solutions and geographies, and fueling continued growth.

Josh Marcy has been named nCino’s Executive Vice President, Product Management. Marcy joined nCino in 2018 and has been instrumental in the continued growth and development of the company’s flagship Commercial Banking solution as well as the continued launch of new solutions, including Automated Spreading and Commercial Pricing and Profitability, both part of nCino IQ (nIQ) – the Company’s AI, machine learning and analytics suite. Marcy also leads all technology partnerships for the Company. Marcy has spent more than 20 years in the fintech industry, holding various senior leadership roles at Custom Credit Systems, Misys and Finastra, and previously worked in banking with a focus on small business lending. In his expanded role, Marcy will oversee nCino’s development roadmap across all solutions.

Dory Weiss has been named nCino’s Executive Vice President, Engineering. Weiss, who joined nCino in 2013 as a senior software developer, has led the company’s engineering department and agile methodology practice since 2016, growing it from a small team into a global organization of more than 350 software engineers, QA engineers, devOps engineers, architects and managers. Previously, Weiss spent six years as a senior software developer at the University of Texas where she managed a team of developers and served as the primary technical lead for many of the University's eCommunications, business and administrative applications.

April Rieger has been named nCino’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary. Since joining nCino in 2018, Rieger has played a key role in scaling the Company’s global legal department, including overseeing various contractual, governance, regulatory and intellectual property matters. Prior to joining nCino, Rieger spent more than a decade as an attorney at Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C. where she worked on a wide range of complex corporate and litigation matters.

