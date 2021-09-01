The European Wax Center, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 14th

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ), a leading personal care franchise brand offering expert wax services, today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021.



The company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review second quarter financial results at 5:00pm ET/4:00pm CT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.waxcenter.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 644-2466 (participant passcode 6755048). International callers may dial (918) 922-6900. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00pm ET on September 21, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 6755048.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. The company offers expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They’re so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network currently includes 808 centers nationwide.

