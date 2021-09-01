MarketWise Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

BALTIMORE, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), formerly known as Beacon Street Group, LLC, a leading multi-brand digital subscription services that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced participation in the following virtual investor conferences:



JMP Securities FinTech Forum, September 10, 2021. Mark Arnold, Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, will host a series of meetings with individual investors and participate in a fireside chat at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 10, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.marketwise.com.





UBS FinTech One-on-One Virtual Conference, September 16, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of 13 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

