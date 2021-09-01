Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Intention to Redeem its Series 5 Preferred Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES



BROOKFIELD, News, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 5 (the “Series 5 Preferred Units”) (TSX: BIP.PR.C) for cash on September 30, 2021. The redemption price for each Series 5 Preferred Unit will be C$25.00. Holders of Series 5 Preferred Units of record as of August 31, 2021 will receive the previously declared final quarterly distribution of C$0.334375 per Series 5 Preferred Unit.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (TSX, NYSE: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over US$625 billion of assets under management.



