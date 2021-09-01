Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) (the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) is pleased to announce that it will launch its software platform for the automotive marketplace on September 8th, 2021. The first phase of a national campaign will commence in Alberta, during which feedback from both consumers and dealerships will drive continuous improvement before executing our nationwide rollout. The application is available for download at Apple store and Google Play

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

