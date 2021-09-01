The Website Flip Announces Launch of DealFeed.io

Manhattan, NY , Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Website Flip announces the launch of DealFeed.io, a discovery tool that helps people search for online content-based businesses for sale. This platform allows individuals to discover content websites for sale from major broker sites such as Investors.club, Flippa, Empire Flippers, Motion Invest, FE and others. The Website Flip team has been working on DealFeed since January 2021. The first version of DealFeed.io is now launched and the tool is up and running. For those who are searching through hundreds of marketplaces and broker listings, it is not only time-consuming but confusing as well. It is practically impossible to shortlist the best listings from so many websites.

DealFeed is an ideal tool that is built to save time and energy. The tool aggregates all the content sites currently for sale and those which are listed on all popular online brokers. The real-time tool enables users to go through hundreds of content websites for sale on a single platform; performs a detailed filtering task according to the specific investment criteria, and a direct link for the particular broker site is provided for quick access. Once the user clicks on the link, they will be guided further with the next steps to buy the content website.

The tool was built as a solution to a problem that The Website Flip team has been facing for over 12 years now i.e. spending a lot of time finding content websites for sale. A job that could typically take several hours on a daily basis can now be completed in just a few minutes. The other important thing is that every broker publishes listings and notifies them in different ways. While some do it in the backend some use email. DealFeed is the real deal that helps users get the details irrespective of how the broker websites choose to share the details.

DealFeed is also enabled with organized search to display the results based on filters such as price, niche, multiple, monetization, description, and so on. A detailed comparison can also be made between sites for sale along with broker details. The robust tool is designed to offer real-time and up-to-date listings along with price changes and any other changes that might be helpful for the audience. DealFeed is designed to track these updates on a daily basis; gathered from 8 major brokers from the industry. Instead of browsing through each deal on each platform, this standardized platform offers listings in a tabular format for easy analysis. With the first version already in full swing, the tool is also yet to witness 4 interesting features such as DealFeed Signals to tag certain listings; DealFeed Analytics to provide weekly and monthly updates on listings; DealFeed Notifications to get notified via email, and finally adding more brokers.

To learn more about DealFeed.io visit https://dealfeed.io

About The Website Flip

The Website Flip is a newsletter that discusses buying, growing, and selling of content-based websites. Based in Chicago IL, this place has been bringing insights from 175 website deals since 2008. The company applies growth tactics to its portfolio and shares its findings through case studies.

The Website Flip

Email: Contact@thewebsiteflip.com

Website: https://thewebsiteflip.com/







