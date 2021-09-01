Useless Crypto’s Charting App Quickly Making Other Apps Useless

OREM, Utah, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Useless Crypto ($USELESS) is the new BSC alt coin making waves for their charting app released in Beta 8.22.21. The sleek and simple design has a very Robinhood feel, with easy-to-read charts, a whale watching feature, live transaction data, an easy Swapper dAPP with wallet connectivity, and much more to come. The core feature of the app to be released later this year will bring into focus the token’s utility with a community ranking system. A smart contract referred to as “the furnace” is set to be kicked on in the next few weeks, making Useless the world’s first Stable LP alt token by auto-regulating it’s liquidity pool, reducing extreme volatility while still allowing for healthy movement in price action by volume.



The in-app ranking system will allow other tokens’ communities to directly impact their visible popularity rank by purchasing and sending $USELESS to a specific wallet, where $USELESS is then sent to the furnace. This establishes the utility for $USELESS’s integration within the app, and also creates an External Buyback function, adding an extra layer of deflationary burn for the token. The Useless Swapper dAPP is also integrated into the app, allowing for easy purchasing of $USELESS with BNB/BSC, by allowing wallet connectivity to send and swap directly for Useless, without jumping through the hoops of PancakeSwap.

The Useless Crypto App will also feature the Useless Clothing merchandise line, which is massively popular among its sarcastic-anarchist audience that enjoys the play on crypto, millennials, and all things DeFi being mocked as “Useless” commodities.

The furnace makes $USELESS the world’s first Stable LP alt coin by 3 actions that regulate the liquidity pool. The first action being Reverse Swap-and-Liquify, where BNB is split 50/50 to buy tokens with half of the BNB paired with tokens to inject into the liquidity pool. A token-neutral action is when liquidity is not reduced but there is still buyback which raises the overall price. And if there is less than 10% liquidity, there is a Swap-and-Liquify action the Useless community has nicknamed SALLY (the sloth) where BNB and Useless tokens pair up and inject into the liquidity pool. The amount injected depends on how many tokens and BNB the furnace has from side-tokenomics. All of these actions help reduce extreme volatility while still allowing for healthy movement in price action by volume. The deflationary aspect of $USELESS begins with its main contract, the 8% tokenomics, after being launched 6.10.2021 and immediately burning 250 Trillion of its 1 Quadrillion supply.

It has been an exciting week for $USELESS which has finally found a home on its first exchange, Probit Global on 8.27.21, and is announced to be one of the few smaller tokens listed on the much anticipated Safemoon Wallet. More exchange listings are TBA at this time.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f898096-fc06-4453-9e6d-4647bef93249