MRHB DeFi and Sheesha Finance Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Inclusion and Ethics to DeFi

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first halal decentralized finance (defi) ecosystem MRHB DeFi is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sheesha Finance , a leading tokenized DeFi mutual fund platform - оnе оf thе hottest рrоjесtѕ in the industry.



A Strategic Alliance, A Shared Vision



The partnership deal with UAE-based Sheesha Finance includes a strategic investment from the DeFi mutual fund to MRHB DeFi for an undisclosed amount. The partnership will also see both parties collaborate alongside mutually beneficial initiatives that align with and promote Islamic Finance business practices. In addition, MRHB DeFi stands to benefit from the premium network and connections of Sheesha Finance.

As an early investor and supporter of MRHB DeFi, Sheesha Finance fully recognizes the vision, ambition and potential of the faith-based DeFi project, as well as its first-mover advantages in the DeFi space.

“As a decentralized fund we’re always on the lookout for like-minded projects and ideas that are looking to advance ethical finance and decentralize finance more. We’re very excited to have partnered with Marhaba, a unique value proposition in DeFi, who are doing that, and a lot more,” says Sheesha Finance CEO, Saeed Al Darmaki .

MRHB DeFi Founder & CEO Naquib Mohammed , echoes the sentiment:

“Sincere thanks to the Sheesha team led by Mr. Saeed for this strategic investment and partnership opportunity. We are delighted to have Sheesha Finance as one of our early supporters and partners and are absolutely looking forward to utilizing the team’s crypto and DeFi market expertise and experience. This partnership with Sheesha Finance will open new avenues for growth and expansion for MRHB DeFi across its network.”

Unlocking the Untapped Potential of Ethical and Inclusive DeFi

MRHB DeFi has been developed as an inclusive DeFi ecosystem that allows people of all faiths with an ‘ethics-first’ stance to benefit from the opportunities available in the decentralized digital asset sector.

Complying with the central beliefs governing Islamic finance, MRHB DeFi follows ethical financial and business principles that avoid interest, usury, exploitation and other business practices deemed unethical.

According to the Population Reference Bureau , the total Muslim global population is growing and by 2030, is estimated to increase to 2.2 billion people.

MRHB DeFi is committed to providing exceptional decentralized financial services all within a Shariah-compliant framework, allowing its community to participate in a booming sector while still adhering to the key tenets of their faith.

Strong Backing

Founded by investment and finance expert Saeed Al Darmaki, Sheesha Finance is a decentralized mutual fund that provides investment solutions for crypto portfolio diversification and rewards across the DeFi space, which currently has a total value locked (TVL) of USD 162 billion .

Sheesha Finance has backing across the investment space from Alphabit and Galaxy Digital, led by a team of top cryptocurrency and digital asset experts including David Namdar, a founding partner of Galaxy Digital, and Michael Terpin CEO of Transform Group, among others.

Earlier this year, Sheesha Finance raised USD 9.4 million in investment following a two-week liquidity generation event (LGE).

The Sheesha team has investment partnerships with TeraBlock, Zignaly, Base Protocol, Plasma Finance and Royale Finance, to name a few.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralised finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Shariah into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings. It is a complete DeFi ecosystem whose products, protocols and crypto-assets are governed primarily by the ethical, inclusive, sustainable and charitable investment principles associated with the Islamic faith or ‘Islamic Finance’ (‘IF’ as it is commonly known).

The diverse team is comprised of researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

Read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here .

About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.

