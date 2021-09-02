Angion to Participate in Upcoming September Investment Conferences

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced its management team will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and participate in a fireside chat with Oppenheimer Senior Biotech Analyst Justin Kim at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.



Details are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 13th

Time: 7:00am Eastern US Daylight Time

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 22nd

Time: 10:45am Eastern US Daylight Time

Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat will be accessible online by visiting the events and presentations page under the investors section of Angion’s website at https://ir.angion.com/events-presentations. The webcasts of both events will remain archived on Angion’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Angion

Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation and a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury. Angion is scheduled to begin a Phase 2 trial evaluating ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com.