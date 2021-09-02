Flex LNG - Market Update September 2021

September 2, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find enclosed the presentation material which will be presented in various investor relations activities.

The presentation is also available on www.flexlng.com

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt

Chief Financial Officer

Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offers significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have build up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunites in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”.

