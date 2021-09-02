Flex LNG - Market Update September 2021

London, UNITED KINGDOM

September 2, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find enclosed the presentation material which will be presented in various investor relations activities. 

The presentation is also available on www.flexlng.com 

 

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG 

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offers significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have build up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunites in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”.

 

