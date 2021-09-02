New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Japan Smart Home Market (by Application Areas and Product Segment), Number, Household Penetration, Impact of COVID-19, Policies, Trends & Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131705/?utm_source=GNW

There is a growing demand in the Japanese market for safe and secure living environment, especially concerning safety functionalities and discrete monitoring for elderly people; also, since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, Japan has been focused on building energy efficient smart homes and supportive devices. In Japan, household penetration for smart home applications is estimated at around 13% in 2020.



The lack of standard operational protocols and electrical interfaces has previously impeded the growth of smart home market. The Ministry of Trade, Economy, and Industry, together with the JSCA (Japan Smart Community Alliance), designated the ECHONET Consortium’s ECHONET Lite protocol as the country’s recommended standard for HEMS equipment.



The growth of Smart home market is attributed to factors such as significantly growing IoT market, cost reduction measures enabled by home automation systems, large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios, and increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations. With the increasing demand of smart home devices, security and privacy breach is also increasing. The issues pertaining to privacy and security breach are restraining the growth of the smart home market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Smart Home Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. As the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise around the world, uncertainties about global economic growth increases. The COVID–19 disease has infected around 203 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 4,295,767 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of August 7, 2021). In Japan, COVID–19 disease has infected around 1,001,281 people, and the death toll has reached 15,255. The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The home automation market has developed at a rapid rate in recent years, a trend which has been partially accelerated by COVID-19 and the fact that people have been forced to spend more time in their homes due to lockdown measures. The burden of household chores has increased during COVID-19, and smart appliances that help people save time will benefit. Further, accessibility to smart home devices has dramatically increased, due to the ongoing growth in penetration of broadband amongst Japan households, as well as the continued rise in the number of people owning smartphones.



By Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Market Analysis

• Smart Appliances captured maximum share of the Japan smart home market. Smart appliances are the next generation of home appliances that have the ability to receive, interpret, and act on a signal received from a user, and then they automatically adjust their operation to save energy.

• Control and Connectivity is the second largest application segment of the Japan smart home market, followed by Security applications at the third spot. Control and Connectivity is at the heart of smart home solutions, enabling everything from smart appliances to lighting, from temperature control to security.

• Energy Management application captured least share of the Japan smart home market.



By Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Active Households Analysis

• Control and Connectivity segment captured highest share of the Japan Smart Home active households in 2020, being followed by Home Entertainment and Smart Appliances segment.

• The growth of home automation and rapid developments in wireless smart technology has led to an explosion in the range of smart home entertainment devices, thus driving the market for smart home.

• Energy Management application captured least share of the Smart Home active households in 2020. As the trend towards home automation and smart homes grows, the market will witness significant growth.



By Product Type - Japan Smart Home Market Analysis

• Japan’s smart speaker market size is expected to quadruple by 2027. The key players in Japan’s smart speaker market are currently; Google, Amazon, and LINE.

• Interactive Security System held second highest share of the Japan Smart Home market in 2020.

• Rising prominence of security devices in smart homes for complete control and access of households through remote is generating higher demand for the monitoring cameras.

• Smart thermostats are used in smart homes for controlling temperature and humidity and allowing fresh air intake; they help in conserving the air quality in a smart home.

• One of the recent trends witnessed in the video doorbell market is increasing adoption of smart video doorbells (i.e., wireless connected video doorbells).

• Smart door locks have witnessed significant demand across the residential area in Japan.



The research report titled “Japan Smart Home Market (by Application Areas and Product Segment), Number, Household Penetration, Impact of COVID-19, Policies, Trends & Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Japan Smart Home Industry.



This 157 Page report with 75 Figures and 6 Tables has been analyzed from 10 viewpoints:

1. Japan Smart Home Market, Volume, Household Penetration & Forecast (2015 - 2027)

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Smart Home Market

3. By Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Market Share Analysis (2015 - 2027)

4. By Product Segment - Japan Smart Home Market Share Analysis (2015 - 2027)

5. By Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Active Households Share (2015 - 2027)

6. By Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration (2015 - 2027)

7. By Product Segment - Japan Smart Home Market Analysis (2015 - 2027)

8. Japan National Smart Home Standardization Policy

9. Japan Smart Home Market - Key Company Profiles

10. Japan Smart Home Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges



Japan Smart Home Market - Application Areas

1. Control and Connectivity (Home Automation)

2. Comfort and Lighting (Home Automation)

3. Home Entertainment

4. Smart Appliances

5. Energy Management

6. Security Application



Japan Smart Home Market – By Product Type

1. Smart Speaker

2. Interactive Security System

3. Smart Thermostat

4. Monitoring Camera

5. Video Doorbell

6. Smart Light Bulb

7. Motion Sensor

8. Smart Light Switch

9. Door/Window Sensor

10. Smart Door Lock

11. Smart Plug

12. Smart Smoke Detector

13. Garage Door Opener

14. Smart Electrical Socket

15. Others



Japan Smart Home Market - Key Company Profiles

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• iTSCOM

• Secual Inc

• Connected Design Inc



Companies Mentioned

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• iTSCOM

• Secual Inc

• Connected Design Inc

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131705/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________