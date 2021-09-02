New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market, By Type, By Construction Type, By End-User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131105/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market will report significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on the account of rapidly increasing demand for the aesthetically pleasing ceramic tiles.The increasing number of the sophisticated and advanced buildings and rapidly increasing infrastructure for the commercial purposes is further substantiating the growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.



Moreover, with advanced technology, recent launches of the product include designer and durable ceramic tiles.These tiles are easier for the reconstruction purposes and often gives the luxurious look to the building floor thereby aiding the growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market in the next five years.



Evolving technologies for the prolonged stability of the flooring is also inclining the consumers to adapt to the ceramic tiles, which is an important factor that is responsible for the future growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market in the forecast years.Furthermore, rising urbanization and evolving consumer lifestyle is further supporting the growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market in the future years until 2026.



Rising demand from the independent household along with the growing construction activities in the commercial and hospitality sectors are also driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market during the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market segmentation is based on type, construction type, end user, applications, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is further divided between glazed, porcelain, and unglazed.



Glazed ceramic tiles are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment on account of surging demands from the consumers.Moreover, the glazed ceramic tiles have advantages like aesthetic outlook as well as the posh looking product of the ceramic tile.



Moreover, advancing science and technology is also substantiating the growth of the market on the account of using glazing products for ceramic tiles such that the age of the ceramic tile can be prolonged, this market growth is attributed to be considered in the future five years of forecast until 2026.Porcelain ceramic tiles are expected to register fastest growing CAGR on the account of advancing technology that has manipulated the porcelain material for the maximum strength of the ceramic tiles.



The Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market is expected to register an esteemed growth on the account of above mentioned driving factors in the next five years.

A partial list of market players in the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market includes Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics, Saudi Ceramics, AL-Jawdah Porcelain & Ceramic Company, Nesma Orbit For Industrial Projects And Commerce, Arabian Tile Company (ARTIC), Forsan Ceramics , Arabian Ceramics Manufacturing Company Limited (ACMC), Riyadh Ceramics Factory, Future Ceramic Company (Factory), Alfanar Ceramic & Porcelain Tile Factory, among others.These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players.



With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced instruments and methods to satisfy consumer demands would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers.New market players may focus on the research and development to provide such products and services that satisfy the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market based on type, construction type, end user, application, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Ceramic tiles manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of the products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to ceramic tiles

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market, By Type:

o Glazed

o Porcelain

o Unglazed

• Saudi Arabia Ceramic Tiles Market, By Construction Type:

o New Construction

o Replacement

o Renovation

• Saudi Arabia Ceramic tiles Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Non-Residential

• Saudi Arabia Ceramic tiles Market, By Application:

o Floor

o External Wall

o Internal Wall

o Roofs

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Ceramic tiles Market, By Region:

o Northern & Central

o Southern

o Eastern

o Western



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia ceramic tiles market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

