The global air quality monitoring systems market is valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%

However, high costs associated with the purchase, installation, and maintenance of AQM sensors as well as high establishment costs for AQM stations, and technical limitations, such as low data accuracy and reliability, need for regular device calibration and maintenance, and sampling issues are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Outdoor monitors segment of global air quality monitoring systems market to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period

On the basis of product, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and wearable monitors.Indoor monitors market is further segmented into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors.



The outdoor monitors market is also segmented into portable outdoor monitors, fixed outdoor monitors, dust & particulate matter monitors and AQM stations.The outdoor monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the rising availability of miniaturized and portable products, public-private investments to develop affordable and novel ambient monitoring products, rising industrial use of ambient air pollution monitoring systems, growing end-user base, and ongoing installation of AQM stations across major markets (especially across emerging countries). However, factors such as significant maintenance costs associated with fixed devices and AQM stations, as well as the slow implementation of regulatory guidelines for AQM across emerging countries are expected to restrain market growth.



Portable outdoor monitors accounted for the largest market share of the outdoor monitors segment of air quality monitoring systems market in 2020

In 2020, the portable outdoor monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the outdoor air quality monitoring systems market.The large share of this segment can be attributed to their operational advantages, the availability of advanced ambient monitoring sensors and miniaturized & portable products, and the rising public-private investments for product development.



Some of the key players operating in this segment are Aeroqual (New Zealand), Airveda (India), TSI Incorporated (US), and Labrotek Ltd. (Finland).



Increased installations and government initiatives to drive the segment growth of hospitals end user segment

Based on end user, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, smart city authorities, and other end users.Government agencies and academic institutes are the major end users of AQM products.



Various government agencies utilize AQM solutions for ambient AQM as well as establishing national AQM networks.Similarly, the utilization of air quality monitors plays a vital role in academic institutes in order to monitor air pollution and avoid the health impact of the same on individuals.



The large share of this end-user segment is primarily attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations mandating the adoption of effective air pollution monitoring and control strategies among major industries and the rising government investments for effective AQM and air pollution control.



The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period

On the basis of region, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The asia-pacific market is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period.



Countries in this market are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income among the middle-class population. This has led to increased expenditure by various regional government on air quality monitoring activities, modernization of industrial and public infrastructures, and rising penetration of cutting-edge environmental monitoring technologies (especially in rural areas). However, a dearth of skilled professionals for the operation of advanced instruments, slow implementation of pollution control reforms due to budgetary constraints, and pricing pressures faced by prominent product manufacturers are the key factors restraining the growth of the air quality monitoring systems market despite of the great opportunities available in the APAC region



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–50%, and Tier 3– 25%

• By Designation: C-level–12%, Director-level–22%, and Others–66%

• By Region: North America–30%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–40%, Latin America–8%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%



The dominant players in the global air quality monitoring systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the air quality monitoring systems market based sampling method, pollutant, product, end users and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the air quality monitoring systems market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the air quality monitoring systems market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the air quality monitoring systems market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

