The ceramic fiber market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 2.1 billion in 2021

The harmful and adverse effects on the environment and human health is a major concern, worldwide. The use of such toxic substances has, thus, been limited or banned in many applications, thereby restraining the market growth. However, rising demand for high temperature insulation from developed regions will act as an opportunity for the market.



The RCF is the largest type of ceramic fiber for ceramic fiber market in 2020

The rising construction activities; high production of iron & steel and aluminum industries; the rising demand for flexible, durable, and lightweight materials; rising standard of living, and high per-capita spending are driving the RCF market in this region. Owing to the carcinogenic nature of RCF and introduction of several regulations on the use of RCF, companies are now manufacturing and using AES wool as a substitute for RCF.



Blanket is estimated to be the largest product form of ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026.

Blanket is the most widely-known product form of ceramic fiber because of its versatility in design and performance.The blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2020.



The huge demand in this segment is owing to the high demand for insulation material in the shipping, metal, automotive, and space industries.



Refining & petrochemical is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026.

Refining & petrochemical industry had the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly because of its high use in the furnaces and boilers for refining crude and petrochemicals production. The increasing need to lower operating costs; increase reliability; and lower the energy use in furnace linings, roof, and walls are fueling the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.



APAC is expected to be the largest ceramic fiber market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period due to intensive R&D, increasing infrastructural development activities, and increasing awareness created by regulatory organizations, such as EPA and REACH, for environmental protection.Intensive R&D activities are being undertaken in countries, such as China and India.



In addition, increasing construction activities to cater to the increasing population and high demand for lightweight and low-cost substitute products are fueling the growth of the ceramic fiber market in the region.

The key market players profiled in the report include Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), Unifrax LLC (US), Luyang Energy Savings Material Co., Ltd. (China), Ibiden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Harbisonwalker International Inc. (US), Isolite Insulating Product Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nutec Fibratec (Mexico), Yeso Insulating Product Co.Ltd. (Japan), Rath Group (US), FibreCast Inc. (US), and Double Egret Thermal Insulation (China).



