United States E-pharmacy Market, By Product Type, By Therapy Area, By Operating Platform, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

United States e-pharmacy market will generate significant growth in the forecast years, 2022-2026. The market growth attributes to the factors like increased internet penetration, improved healthcare infrastructure, etc. in the mentioned forecast period. Moreover, increased awareness among the consumers regarding e-pharmacy sector and availability of the drugs and therapeutics with the convenience of home delivery is driving the growth of the United States e-pharmacy market in the upcoming five years. Also, the increasing geriatric population and their solitude accommodations has surged the demand of availability of the required drugs at online stores, which is another major factor behind the impressive growth of the United States e-pharmacy market. Furthermore, the healthcare industry has readily adopted the advanced technologies like digitization of the records and drug descriptions along with the rising adoption of ecommerce in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the United States e-pharmacy market in the next five years.

E-pharmacy is the online drug stores that supply the drugs and therapeutics through shipping and couriers to the consumers or patients.The online stores are much feasible for the non-prescription drugs, although, for the prescription drugs, the consumer must provide proper doctor’s note or prescription signed by the legal healthcare practitioner.



The payment methods, include net banking, card payments, mobile app payments, and cash payments at the time of delivery too.

The United States e-pharmacy market is segmented on the basis of product type, therapy area, operating platform, regional distribution, and competitional analysis.Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into prescription medicines and over-the-counter medicines.



Prescription medicines are the disease specific drugs that can only be supplied if a proper legal prescription is provides.These medicines often include strong pain medication that involves opioids, depressants, and stimulants.



These drugs if kept unchecked might get used for the excessive drug addiction cases, thus a proper prescription for the sale of these drugs is required.Over-the-counter drugs are also known as non-prescription drugs.



Food and Drug Administration in United States decides if the particular drug is over-the-counter medicine or a prescription drug. OTC medicines may relieve body aches, pains and itches. Some might be utilized to prevent tooth decay or athlete’s foot or may be help with certain allergies. OTC medicines are anticipated to hold the larger revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance on the backbone of its reliability, lack of prescription demand, and convenience of the consumers to purchase it.

Holding the largest shares of the United States e-pharmacy market, a partial list of market players includes CVS Caremark Corporation (CVS Health), Walgreen Company, Familymeds, Inc, Amazon Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy, Rite Aid Corporation, The Kroger Company, Cigna Corp., Optum Rx, Inc, Giant Eagle, Inc, among others. The market players are planning to provide the maximum convenience for the consumers and patients by providing variant of the medicines. With the feasible delivery and easier accessibility to the drugs the suppliers are trying to incline more customers. Also, partnerships between the e-pharmacy suppliers and pharmaceutical companies are turning out to be beneficial for the market as well as the consumers. Moreover, the market players are adapting various marketing strategies like acquisitions. For example, last year in December 2020, Express Scripts Holdings introduced “Express Scripts Parachute Rx’’ that offers extensive discounts on prescription medicines, with an aim to offer medications at an affordable price during the COVID-19 situation.



