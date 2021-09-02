New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drug Delivery Technologies Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06133974/?utm_source=GNW



The global Drug Delivery Technologies market was valued at US$ US$xx bn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, and other diseases is a major driver propelling the market growth. Growing clinical advantages of advanced drug delivery system, rising R&D investments by biopharmaceutical companies, and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are some of the major factors that boost the Global Drug Delivery Technologies market.



How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Drug Delivery Technologies Market?



The COVID-19 pandemic has a significant negative impact on the Drug Delivery Technologies drug market globally. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 led to international border controls, country-wide lockdowns, pharmaceutical manufacturing restrictions & limitations. This pandemic has hampered the production and distribution of Drug Delivery Technologies.



COVID-19 would undoubtedly have an effect on chronic and infectious diseases patients and their care for the near future. Creating support networks for physicians and patients will help to break down walls and provide patients with appropriate access to potentially life-saving services.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



How this Report Will Benefit you?



Visiongain’s 530+ page report provides 356 tables and 352 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global Drug Delivery Technologies market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Drug Delivery Technologies. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including drug class, indication, patient demographics, end-user, and distribution channel and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing inflammatory bowel disease drugs market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future.



Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.



What are the current market drivers?



Rise in consumption of drugs is expected to propel the demand for advanced drug delivery technology. According to the WHO, the prevalence of chronic illness cases is expected to increase by 57%, with higher illness cases in low- & middle-income nations. Additionally, the outbreak of pandemics in the current & past such as COVID19, SARS, Ebola, MERS, and H1N1 have added to the upsurge in drug consumption and vaccination.



Usage convenience and cost-effectiveness of drug delivery technology further driver the market adoption. Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, GSK, and BDC are constantly investing in development of drug delivery systems to enhance the oral bioavailability of novel medicines using varied excipients. Also, the rising number of patients with chronic diseases along with growing healthcare awareness is projected to boost the demand for Drug Delivery Technologies.



Where are the market opportunities?



Rising adoption of self-administrative drug delivery methods is gaining popularity. Technological advantages are supporting the development of drug delivery methods that are easily understood and conveniently used by patients without constant supervision of medical practitioner. So, drug makers are drifting from conventional drug delivery techniques to the innovative and enhanced delivery techniques, thereby improving the drug solubility, dispersion, and targeting within the patient.



Escalating investments in drug development are creating opportunities for biopharmaceutical companies to innovate novel drug delivery techniques that offer higher solubility of drugs with self-administration. For increasing the efficacy of novel drugs, the companies develop the transportation system as well, which encourages the private and the public funding agencies to invest in research of drug delivery system. In 2020, Novus Therapeutics, entered into a second phase for clinical trial for its OP0201 product. The drug is developed is combination of surfactant molecule and nasal aerosol technique device.



Competitive Landscape



The major players operating in the inflammatory bowel disease drugs market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson , Kindeva Drug Delivery, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi , Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Bayer AG.



These leading players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new drugs launch. For instance, August 2020, Johnson entered into strategic acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Momenta) to expand portfolio of its novel treatment for autoimmune illness application.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06133974/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________