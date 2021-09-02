New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131091/?utm_source=GNW



United States connected drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.Rapid penetration of internet of things technology in healthcare sector which offers the facility for real-time analysis and monitoring of patients ensuring effective treatment.



Increase in awareness among consumers regarding the use of self-administrated and connected drug therapy is expected to strengthen the market.Rise in cost for in-patient stay at healthcare facilities along with high demand for advance drug delivery solutions is expected to fuel the market demand.



Improvement in quality of patient care and compliance and the changing healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost the connected drug delivery services market growth.Surge in number of initiatives and campaigns launched by healthcare facilities and leading authorities to circulate the advantages of taking prescribed medicines at right time and on time ensures effective treatment of patients thereby is expected to foster the connected drug delivery devices market growth.



Also, the awareness regarding the benefits of connected system over the traditional drug delivery system with improved patient results is expected to accelerate the growth of the connected drug delivery services market. Development of sensors pertaining to advancement of connected drug delivery market is expected to accelerate the market growth.

United States connected drug delivery devices market is segmented into product type, technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on product type, market can be bifurcated into connected sensors and integrated connected devices.



The connected sensors market is expected to hold major market share for the forecast period, 2022-2026.Connected sensors can be integrated with the existing conventional drug delivery system.



Connected sensors can be divided majorly into connected inhaler sources and connectable injection sensors.

The major players operating in the United States connected drug delivery devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (USA), Teva USA, Merck & Co., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Molex LLC (Phillips Medisize), Cohero Health, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Unilife Corporation, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States connected drug delivery devices market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of United States connected drug delivery devices market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast United States connected drug delivery devices market based on product type, technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the United States connected drug delivery devices.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States connected drug delivery devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States connected drug delivery devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States connected drug delivery devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States connected drug delivery devices market.

Key Target Audience:



• Connected drug delivery devices manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to connected drug delivery devices market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States connected drug delivery devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Product Type:

o Connected Sensor

o Integrated Connected Devices

• United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Technology:

o Bluetooth

o Near Field Communication

o Others

• United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Application:

o Asthma & COPD

o Diabetes

o Others

• United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By End User:

o Healthcare Providers

o Homecare

• United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region:

o South

o West

o Mid-West

o North East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States connected drug delivery devices market.



