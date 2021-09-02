Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

2 September 2021

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 1 September 2021 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 September 2020 (“Offer”) as follows:

1,758,340 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 61.88p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 9 September 2021.

As previously announced, the Offer is now closed.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 179,465,877 Ordinary Shares.

Included in the issue of equity under the offer were allotments to Directors and PDMRs as follows: