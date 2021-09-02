New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Biobanks Market, By Type, By Ownership, By Product, By Specimen Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131090/?utm_source=GNW



United States biobanks market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.Growing need to store and preserve the biological samples such as nucleic acids, tissues, blood which are in demand for research activities for advancements in biomedical research and identify disease-relevant biomarkers.



The rise in the number of research activities is considered the major driver for the forecast period.An increase in investments and funding made by the leading authorities and market players to advance the sectors such as regenerative medicine, cell & gene therapy, stem cell therapeutics is promoting the scope of research activities which in turn is accelerating the market growth.



The surge in the adoption of cord blood banking techniques by healthcare facilities offers several benefits such as more people can receive stem cells than received through the bone marrow and this process is less complicated and painful for the donor which in turn is fostering the growth of the biobanks market.Biobanks play a significant role to maintain and update the age demographic databases.



The rising demand for personalized medicine as it is considered more effective and provides better results is contributing to the surge in the biobanks market growth.

United States biobanks market is segmented into type, ownership, product, specimen type, application, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on product, the market can be divided into equipment & consumables, media, software & services.



The equipment & consumables product segment is expected to hold a major market share in the forecast period. The rise in the number of biobanks is aiding to increase the capacity to store a large number of biosamples is increasing the demand for biobanking devices which in turn is accelerating the market growth.

The major players operating in the United States biobanks market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, Inc., VWR Corporation, LLC, Promega Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, RUCDR Infinite Biologics, LabVantage Solutions Inc., US Biolab Corporation, Inc., ProteoGenex, Inc., Cureline, Inc., Bay Biosciences LLC, Geneticist Inc, BioLifeSolutions Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



