The Pharma Contract Sales Market Report 2021-2031:



Inclination Of Pharma Companies Towards Contract Sales To Gain A Competitive Edge



The pharma services industry is consolidating as companies aim to gain a competitive edge over their competitors by increasing size, expanding geographical reach, and achieving synergies. Recent M&A in the sub-sector motivated by pharma’s desire to work with less outsourced service providers, as well as a desire to consolidate but also broaden service portfolios outside of conventional CSO services into complementary adjacent fields. Ashfield’s entrance into the commercialisation consulting and marketing industries is an example of this.



The Pharma Contract Sales Is "All-In-One" Solution



Pharma services companies are widening their service offerings (either organically or inorganically through M&A) to become full-service providers, simplifying their customers’ operations and gaining the maximum share of their outsourcing budgets, driven by the willingness of pharma to reduce the number of outsourcers they use. For example, The Apodi Healthcare is providing wide range of solutions such as for human-centred, requiring the deployment of promotional resources and/or healthcare professionals, and are often aided by cutting-edge technology. Their services are mainly focused on educating and promoting particular drugs to healthcare professionals, as well as providing patient programmes that help their strategies make a real difference by improving patients’ lives, funding the NHS, and generating revenue for their clients.



Global Pharma Contract Sales Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

. Personal Promotion

. Non-Personal Promotion

. Co-Promotion



Global Pharma Contract Sales Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Personal Promotion

. Standard Field Force Roles

. Sales Deployment

. Vacancy Coverage

. HCP Educational Programs

. Key Account Management

. Other Personal Promotion Services



Global Pharma Contract Sales Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Non-Personal Promotion

. Contact Center

. Teledetailing

. Medical Call Centers

. Telesampling

. Online Services



Global Pharma Contract Sales Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Co-Promotion

. Marketing Research and Consulting

. Product Commercialization

. Territory Optimization & Alignment

. Brand Management

. Mature Product Line Support

. Rest All CSO Services



Global Pharma Contract Sales Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Therapeutic

. Cardiovascular Disease

. Metabolic Disorders

. Oncology

. Alzheimer’s Disease

. Diabetes

. Other Therapeutics



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mexico Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Spain Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. France Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Japan Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Australia Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Korea Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Turkey Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Saudi Arabia Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Africa Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. UAE Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Pharma Contract Sales Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

. Amplity Health

. Apodi Healthcare Limited

. CMIC Holdings Co., Ltd

. Granard Pharmaceuticals

. GTS Solution

. IQVIA Holdings Inc.

. MaBiCo (Contract Sales Organization)

. Marvecs GmbH

. OnCall LLC

. Publicis Groupe SA

. QFR Solutions

. Sales Partnerships Inc.

. Sofip

. Syneos Health Inc.

. UDG Healthcare PLC

. Vanguard Pharma



