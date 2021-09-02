New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Type, By Ownership, By Service, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131089/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia air ambulance market is bound to experience impressive growth with double digit CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on the account of increasing demand for the efficient air travel for medical purposes.Increasing number of market players providing the medical tourism and air ambulances are effectively driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market in the upcoming five years.



Moreover, increasing instances of trauma, stroke, and cardiovascular diseases is also anticipated to support the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market in the next five years.Advancing healthcare industry in the country is substantiating the growth of the market in the future five years of the forecast.



Additionally, the air ambulances available in the current market is completely incorporated with the latest technologically advanced medical devices that are portable and require bae minimum operatives. Surging number of emergency responders in the air ambulances is further aiding the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market in the forecast period.

Air ambulances are the aircrafts, airbuses and helicopters that are installed with the medical devices and supplies required for the transportation of the patient from one healthcare unit or home to another healthcare unit most probably hospitals for the better healthcare facilities or simply for the transportation of the patient. Expanding medical tourism for the foreign nationals as well as country’s citizen to visit abroad for the medical attention is highly responsible for the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulances market in the forecast years until 2026.

The Saudi Arabia air ambulance market is segmented by type, ownership, service, regional distribution, and competitional analysis.Based on type, the market is further divided between fixed wing and rotary wing air ambulances.



Rotary wing air ambulances is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of ease of accessibility.Rotary wing air ambulances are the helicopters that are incorporated with all the emergency and transport necessary medical devices, equipment, patient bed, and supplies such that these ambulances can be comfortably landed on a broad rooftop, or wide enough parking lots for the emergency transfer of the patient.



Moreover, increasing development of the helicopters by key manufacturers dedicated to providing the healthcare services is expected to substantiate the future growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market in the next five years. The fixed wing air ambulances is expected to register a significant growth in the upcoming five years on the account of wide range of services provided by fixed wing aircrafts and airbuses such as aero-medical transportation, medical escort services, repatriation, and critical care patient transfer.

A partial list of market player in the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market includes Saudi Air Ambulance (Saudi Red Crescent Authority), Fakeeh International, Alpha Star Air Ambulance, Air Ambulance Worldwide, Inc., Plures Air, Global Air Rescue, Human Care Air Ambulance, IAS Medical, among others. These market players hold larger shares of the market than the other market players. With the evolving technology, it is appropriate to say that the effective research and development of the technologically advanced instruments and methods to satisfy consumer demands would support the market growth and benefit the market players as well as the consumers. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide such products and services that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Saudi Arabia air ambulance market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia air ambulance market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia air ambulance market based on type, ownership, service, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia air ambulance market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Air ambulance manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of the products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to air ambulance

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia air ambulance market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Type:

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

• Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Ownership:

o Hospital Based

o Community Based

• Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Service:

o Domestic

o International

• Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market, By Region:

o Northern & Central

o Southern

o Eastern

o Western



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

