Worldwide High Throughput Screening Industry to 2028 - Increase in Investment in R&D by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Markets is Driving Growth

The "High Throughput Screening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product and Service, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is projected to reach US$ 28,255.71 million in 2028 from US$ 15,997.47 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.



High-throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery process that allows automated testing of large numbers of chemical and/or biological compounds for a specific biological target. High-throughput screening methods are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging robotics and automation to quickly test the biological or biochemical activity of a large number of molecules, usually drugs. They accelerate target analysis, as large-scale compound libraries can quickly be screened in a cost-effective way. HTS is a useful tool for assessing for instance pharmacological targets, pharmacologically profiling agonists and antagonists for receptors (such as GPCRs) and enzymes. Factors such as increase in investment in research and development by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the introduction of technologically advanced products in the high throughput screening market are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, the high cost of high-throughput screening and lack of trained professionals, and complexity in assay development are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.



Based on technology, the high throughput screening market has been segmented into cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip, ultra-high-throughput screening, bioinformatics, and label-free technology. In 2021, the cell-based assays segment held the largest share of the market, whereas the lab-on-a-chip segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Cell-based assays have grown to become a versatile tool in healthcare research and development, particularly in the experiments that are designed to understand functionalities of specific cells such as antibodies or drug efficacy on a group of cells. At present, cell-based assays are used in more than half of all high-throughput drug screenings for target validation and ADMET (absorption, distribution, metabolism, elimination, and toxicity) in the early stage of drug discovery.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Axxam S.P.A.; Eurofins Scientific; Corning Incorporated; Molecular Devices, LLC.; Hamilton Company; Merck Group; Perkinelmer, Inc.; Tecan Group; and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the high throughput screening market.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. High Throughput Screening Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global High Throughput Screening Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. High Throughput Screening Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Investment in Research and Development by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

5.1.2 Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products in High Throughput Screening Market

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of High Throughput Screening

5.2.2 Lack of Trained Professionals and Complexity in Assay Development

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Research and Development Activities in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in High Throughput Screening (HTS)

5.5 Impact analysis

6. High Throughput Screening Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global High Throughput Screening Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global High Throughput Screening Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. High Throughput Screening Market Analysis and forecasts to 2028 - Product and Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global High Throughput Screening Market Share by Product and Service 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Consumables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.1 Reagents and Assay Kits

7.3.2.1.1 Overview

7.3.2.1.2 Reagents and Assay Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.2 Laboratory Equipment

7.3.2.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2.2 Laboratory Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Instruments

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Instruments Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2.1 Liquid Handling Systems

7.4.2.1.1 Overview

7.4.2.1.2 Liquid Handling Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2.2 Detection Systems

7.4.2.2.1 Overview

7.4.2.2.2 Detection Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Accessories

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Software

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Service

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Service Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. High Throughput Screening Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global High Throughput Screening Market Share by Technology 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Cell-Based Assays

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Cell-Based Assays Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Lab-On-A-Chip

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Lab-On-A-Chip Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Ultra-High-Throughput Screening

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Ultra-High-Throughput Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Bioinformatics

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Bioinformatics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Label-Free Technology

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Label-Free Technology Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. High Throughput Screening Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global High Throughput Screening Market Share by Application 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Drug Discovery

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Biochemical Screening

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Biochemical Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Life Sciences Research

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Life Sciences Research Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10. High Throughput Screening Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global High Throughput Screening Market Share by End-User 2021 & 2028 (%)

10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Contract Research Organization

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Contract Research Organization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Academic and Government Institutes

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Academic and Government Institutes Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

11. Global High Throughput Screening Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global High Throughput Screening Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Industry Landscape

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Axxam S.p.A

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Eurofins Scientific

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Corning Incorporated

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Molecular Devices, LLC.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Hamilton Company

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Perkin Elmer, Inc.

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Merck KGaA

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Tecan Trading AG

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

