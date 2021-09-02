New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103212/?utm_source=GNW

Desalination has developed into a viable alternative water source in response to the rising water scarcity over the last 30 years. It enables us to tap into non-traditional water supplies with significant potential for providing a long-term and drought-resistant water supply. Almost every natural gas or fracking facility in MEA has a micro desalination plant nearby. Desalination processes cause fouling and scaling of condenser and heat exchanger tubes. In response to these concerns, companies are developing immersive automatic tube cleaning systems for desalination plants. Several companies across MEA provide a sponge ball tube cleaning kit for multi-effect distillation and multi-stage flash processes. The machines make it easier to operate evaporator tubes and sprayers safely and efficiently. The number of desalination plants is increasing, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the MEA automatic tube cleaning system market.

Countries in MEA, especially Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait, are highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.It is becoming clear with the outbreak spreading through the above-mentioned countries that a few can avoid its effects, posing major challenges for all sectors.



The rising volatility of the region’s power sector, as well as changing market dynamics, would have an effect on the ATCS market in the region.The outbreak of the COVID-19 has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of industrial equipment across MEA.



The emergence of outbreak across the region led to lockdown scenarios.Thus, the industry experts analyzed that the industry would face up to a quarter of lag in industrial equipment supply chain.



This disruption is expected to create tremors through 2020 till mid-2021. The manufacturing industry is likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across MEA lifted the various containment measure steadily to revive the economy. The production of the industrial equipment is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the industrial equipment manufacturing, including automatic tube cleaning system.

Based on type, the automatic ball tube cleaning system segment dominated the MEA automatic tube cleaning system market in 2020.Automatic ball tube cleaning system is one of the prominent methodologies used to clean the condenser pipes.



In ball tube cleaning system, elastomeric cleaning balls, slightly larger than the tube size, are injected in the condenser’s inlet side in such a way that it encourages random distribution.When the balls join a tunnel, the circuit’s velocity compresses them and sucks them inside the tube.



The balls are propelled through the tubes at a high rate, wiping the ID clean of impurities, silt, and filming.Then the cleaning balls are collected and retained in the condenser discharge line through a custom ball strainer after discharge.



Ball tube cleaning systems are mostly preferred by manufacturing units such as chemical plants, steel and sugar mills, and petroleum refineries. Automatic tube cleaning system vendors are offering customized ball cleaning systems to capitalize on the demand. Advantages of automatic ball tube cleaning system such as customization, less costly, no water loss, and higher performance increase its demand, thereby driving the growth of the MEA automatic tube cleaning system market.

The overall MEA automatic tube cleaning system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the MEA automatic tube cleaning system market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA automatic tube cleaning system market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the MEA automatic tube cleaning system market. Ball Tech Energy Ltd.; Conco Services LLC; Ecomax Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Ovivo; Watco Group; and WesTech Engineering, Inc. are among the players operating in the market.

