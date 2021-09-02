Top 50 Global Food and Grocery Retailers Report 2021: Sales, Market Share, Positioning and Key Performance Indicators of the US$9,607 Billion Industry

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 50 Global Food and Grocery Retailers, 2020 Update - Sales, Market Share, Positioning and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This brief lists the Top 50 global food and grocery retailers by sales in 2020, which includes sales tax, per calendar year, making the data and market shares comparable.
Scope
- The top 50 global food & grocery retailers sales reached US$9,607 bn in 2020
- The top 50 food & grocery retailer's sales accounted for 17.3% of the overall channel sales in 2020.
- Walmart tops the list with 2.85% global market share in 2020
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- Top 50 global food & grocery retailers by sales
- Global Headquarters Top 10 food & grocery retailers
- Methodology
- About the Publisher
Companies Mentioned
- Walmart
- Lidl
- Aldi
- Carrefour Hypermarket
- 7-Eleven
- Kroger
- Tesco Superstore
- Edeka
- Spar
- Publix
- E.Leclerc
- Intermarche Super
- Target
- Costco
- Sam`s Club
- Auchan
- Woolworths Supermarkets
- Kaufland
- Mercadona
- Pyaterochka
- REWE
- Lawson - Other (Franchises)
- Coles
- Dollar General
- Sainsbury`s
- Magnit Convenience Stores
- Safeway
- ASDA
- Super U
- Japan Consumers Cooperative Union
- HEB
- Food Lion
- Netto Marken
- Penny
- ShopRite
- Conad
- Biedronka
- Dollar Tree
- Meijer
- Morrisons
- Fred Meyer
- Coop Supermarket
- Giant Carlisle
- Stop & Shop New England
- Whole Foods
- ICA Supermarket
- Albert Heijn
- Shell
- Trader Joe`s
- Circle K
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/as7cei