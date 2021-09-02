Top 50 Global Food and Grocery Retailers Report 2021: Sales, Market Share, Positioning and Key Performance Indicators of the US$9,607 Billion Industry

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 50 Global Food and Grocery Retailers, 2020 Update - Sales, Market Share, Positioning and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This brief lists the Top 50 global food and grocery retailers by sales in 2020, which includes sales tax, per calendar year, making the data and market shares comparable.



Scope

The top 50 global food & grocery retailers sales reached US$9,607 bn in 2020

The top 50 food & grocery retailer's sales accounted for 17.3% of the overall channel sales in 2020.

Walmart tops the list with 2.85% global market share in 2020

Key Topics Covered:

Scope

Top 50 global food & grocery retailers by sales

Global Headquarters Top 10 food & grocery retailers

Methodology

About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

Walmart

Lidl

Aldi

Carrefour Hypermarket

7-Eleven

Kroger

Tesco Superstore

Edeka

Spar

Publix

E.Leclerc

Intermarche Super

Target

Costco

Sam`s Club

Auchan

Woolworths Supermarkets

Kaufland

Mercadona

Pyaterochka

REWE

Lawson - Other (Franchises)

Coles

Dollar General

Sainsbury`s

Magnit Convenience Stores

Safeway

ASDA

Super U

Japan Consumers Cooperative Union

HEB

Food Lion

Netto Marken

Penny

ShopRite

Conad

Biedronka

Dollar Tree

Meijer

Morrisons

Fred Meyer

Coop Supermarket

Giant Carlisle

Stop & Shop New England

Whole Foods

ICA Supermarket

Albert Heijn

Shell

Trader Joe`s

Circle K

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/as7cei