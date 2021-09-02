New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Ambulance Services Market, By Transport Vehicle, By Services, By Service Operators, By Equipment Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131086/?utm_source=GNW



India ambulance services market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027.Increase in number of road accidents and these accidents require immediate medical attention.



Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Transport, Government of India stated that the frequency in road accidents is increasing day by day due to reckless driving or drunk driving or any other reasons.Also, the rise in number of deaths happened due to road accidents is creating the need for quick medical treatment.



Supportive government policies to boost the healthcare industry and reimbursement plans for availing healthcare services is fueling the growth of the market.Rise in medical tourism and development of infrastructure for healthcare facilities is accelerating the ambulance services market demand.



Cardiovascular diseases comprising of cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease, heart failure and stroke usually requires immediate medical attention and treatment as it is a leading cause of death and it expected to bolster the growth of the market.

India ambulance services market is segmented into transport vehicle, services, service operators, equipment type, regional distribution, and company.Based on equipment type, market is further bifurcated into advanced life support and basic life support.



Advanced life support services segment is expected to account for major market share for the forecast period.Increase in number of road accidents and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among consumers is supporting the growth of the market.



Rise in awareness about life support services and presence of trained healthcare professionals to tackle any healthcare problems are the other significant contributing factors for high demand of ambulance services for the next five years.

The major players operating in the India ambulance services market are Ziqitza Health Care Limited, BVG India Ltd, PS Funeral & Ambulance Services Private Limited, Panchmukhi Air & Train Ambulance Services Pvt. Ltd., EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., 24*7 Medical Service, Goodmans Rescue, Falcon Emergency, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



