The artwork management software market in Middle East & Africa is expected to reach US$ 14.80 million by 2028 from US$ 12.71 million in 2021

Throughout the pharmaceutical industry, packaging & labeling is highly recognized as a mission-critical process, which assists the organization to frame strategic goals for attracting more customers. Frequent label changes are a matter of course and new rules & regulations emerge with rising frequency. This factor will help in making the use of an artwork management system to lower human errors, reduce discrepancies in processes, and improve label quality & business agility. Additionally, the medical device companies have to comply with regulatory requirements such as the European Union’s MDR systems and Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), and Food and Drug Administration’s?Unique Device Identification?(UDI) and Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) to maintain the smooth operations of pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Therefore, the manufacturers are reviewing medical device packaging and barcode labeling processes to comply with the emerging regulatory requirements.

South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, and Kuwait are the main countries facing the economic effects of COVID-19 outbreak in Middle East and Africa.It is becoming clear with the outbreak spreading through the above-mentioned countries that a few can avoid its effects, posing major challenges for sectors such as food & beverage, retail, and pharmaceutical.



The COVID-19 outbreak has highly disrupted the supply and demand gap in the adoption of artwork management tool in MEA countries.

Based on application, the Middle East & Africa artwork management software market is segmented into life sciences, retail, manufacturing, and others.The market for the retail segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The consumer goods and retail segment consist of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies across the globe.These companies are integrating the artwork management software solutions in their systems to merge project information and communication in one platform.



This will also improve the accuracy and consistency, thereby reducing packaging errors and recalls and launching new products faster. Implementing an artwork management software in the consumer goods and retail sector enables real-time collaboration and optimizes workflow processes, which is creating high demand for the software among FMCG industries

The Middle East & Africa artwork management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa artwork management software market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Middle East & Africa artwork management software market. enLabel Global Services; Karomi Inc.; Loftware, Inc.; Freyr.; Esko-Graphics BV.; Twona.; Kallik; and Lascom are among the leading companies in the market.

