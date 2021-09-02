Connected Car Thematic Research Report 2021: Players, Trends, Industry Analysis, Value Chain, Companies

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Car, 2021 Update - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The connected car is one of four concurrent disruptive threats that the industry faces alongside the electric vehicle, autonomous driving and the concept of transport-as-a-service.



The sector crosses a broad array of intersecting technological developments such as home integration, mobility management, vehicle management, entertainment, well-being, safety and autonomous driving.



The connected car is also global in scope, with an array of pilots and studies deployed all over the world, expecting to roll out a number of connectivity features across the next five years, which will shape a further thirty years of development.



Key Highlights

Analysis of the players in the Connected Car field - including established manufacturing giants and high-tech startups developing in-cabin & sensor solutions.

A full technology briefing on the three main pillars which makes the Connected Car connected.

A breakdown of the key trends shaping the development and connectivity of the Connected Car.

Industrial analysis of the sector to help you understand the growth opportunities for the Connected Car and potential obstacles.

Use cases to offer insight into how potential Connected Car technologies can be applied.

A detailed breakdown of the value chain and the major players within the Connected Car ecosystem

Profiles of the major players pioneering, collaborating and contributing to the development of Connected Cars

Research backed up by the publisher's unique thematic engine

Scope

The publisher has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, the publisher's thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats.

To do this, the publisher tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores.

The algorithms in the publisher's "thematic engine" help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen.

This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.

