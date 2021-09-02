New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Facial Masks Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131074/?utm_source=GNW



India facial masks market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027.The market is expected to grow with the projected cumulative annular growth rate on the account of rising demand for the product from all gender consumers.



The diversity available in the product is inclining the consumer purchase behavior and thus aiding the growth of the India facial masks market.Moreover, rising pollution, dirt and dust components in the air is forcing consumer to increase their consumption habits for facial masks, thereby driving the growth of the market in the upcoming five years.



Facial masks are often available along with other facial kit products like face wash, scrub, and face packs.The rapidly expanding cosmetic industry is also substantiating the growth of the India facial masks market in the next five years.



Growing consumer awareness about the herbal and organic products and recommendations from the professionals is also influencing the growth of the India facial masks market in the future five years of forecast until 2026. Moreover, rising disposable income in the country is rapidly increasing owing to the rapidly increasing working young population and thus aiding the growth of the market. The young population is actively influenced with the social media exposure and are inclined toward maintaining the beauty standards and are rapidly adopting facial masks and thus supporting the future growth of the India facial masks market in the future five years of forecast until FY2027.

The India facial masks market segmentation is based on product type, application, price range, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into sheet mask, cream mask, clay mask, peel-off mask, and others.



Sheet masks are expected to dominate the market segment with its largest revenue shares, in the upcoming five years on the account of increasing purchase power of the consumers.The increasing disposable income among the consumer is also supporting the growth of the demand for sheet masks.



The added advantages of hydration and relaxation with the sheet masks and its easier usage aids the India facial masks market toward an esteemed growth in the next five years.The clay masks are expected to register fastest growing CAGR in the next five years in the account of its advantages over the skin as they can unclog pores and decongest skin in a pinch.



Additionally, the demand is increasing due to consumer interests and substantiating the growth of the market.

Some of the top players in the India facial masks market is BO International, Body Cupid Pvt Ltd. (WOW Skin Science), CavinKare Pvt Ltd, Sarvotham Care Ltd, Loreal Paris India Pvt. Ltd., MINISO Co. Ltd, Jainam Invamed Private Limited, Hindustan Unilever (Lakme India), Beyond Cosmetics Co., Ltd, Naturis Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd, Kaya Limited, Lotus Herbal Pvt. Ltd, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (Mamaearth), among others. The companies are involving themselves into research and development for more advanced medical devices. New players entering the market may form partnerships with other players or the end users of the industry for a consistent inflow of the product. Research and technological advancement for the extracts use in various other products would support the new players in the market establishment.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2017 – FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023 – FY2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of India facial masks market from FY2017 to FY2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India facial masks market from FY2021 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.

• To classify and forecast India facial masks market based on product type, application, price range, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India facial masks market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India facial masks market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India facial masks market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India facial masks market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India facial masks market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India Facial masks market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Facial masks manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of Facial masks and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to facial masks

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India Facial masks market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Facial masks Market, By Product Type:

o Sheet Mask

o Cream Mask

o Clay Mask

o Peel-Off Mask

o Others

• India Facial masks Market, By Application:

o Hydration & Relaxation

o Brightening

o Anti-Aging

o Acne/ Blemishes

o Others

• India Facial masks Market, By Price Range:

o Economical

o Medium

o Premium

• India Facial masks Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Beauty Parlors/ Salons

o Cosmetic Stores

o Online Channels

o Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

o Others

• India Facial masks Market, By Region:

o South

o West

o North

o East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India facial masks market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

