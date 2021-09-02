New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Raw Material, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103209/?utm_source=GNW

There is an increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in construction projects in the Middle East and Africa, especially in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Surfaces of materials are susceptible to microbial adherence, followed by their growth on the surfaces. Antimicrobial coatings, made from antimicrobial agents, when applied to the surface of products, prevent the growth of microorganisms. They have been widely used in healthcare to avoid potentially lethal hospital-acquired infections. Furthermore, they are used in the food and beverages industry to ensure safety of products, as well as in the cosmetics industry to prevent product degradation. In recent years, the healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) have been among the most common adverse events in both developed and developing countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 7% patients in developed countries and 10% patients in developing countries were infected with at least one HAI during treatment. Countries in this region have a large population of ex-pats from all over the world, owing to their rapidly growing economies mainly due to rapidly proliferating oil, tourism, and financial industries.



In case of COVID-19, in Middle East & Africa, especially South Africa, witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of coronavirus cases, which led to the discontinuation of coatings manufacturing activities.Downfall in other chemical and materials manufacturing sectors has subsequently impacted the demand for antimicrobial coatings during the early months of 2020.



Moreover, decline in the overall manufacturing activities has led to discontinuation of antimicrobial coatings manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for antimicrobial coatings. Similar trend was witnessed in other Middle East & African countries, i.e., UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, the countries are likely to overcome thus drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of the 2021.



Based on application, the Middle East & Africa antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into medical, HVAC, mold remediation, building & construction, food & beverages and others.The medical segment led the Middle East and Africa antimicrobial coatings market in 2019.



Antimicrobial coatings are used in medical devices to destroy or hinder the growth of microorganisms.Antimicrobial coatings help to defend surfaces from pathogens such as fungi, viruses, bacteria, germs, and others.



Further, the growing number of hospitals, combined with the growing demand for healthcare services, generates a demand for advanced technologies and equipment, which will boost antimicrobial coatings market demand.Moreover, the growing demand for biocompatible, non-toxic, and biostable antimicrobial coatings in catheters, implantable, and surgical instruments will drive market growth.



Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase demand for antimicrobial coated medical devices, which is expected to drive the market. Bacteria cause the majority of infections associated with medical device implantation. Bacterial infections are a major concern, causing increased human suffering and increasing healthcare costs around the world. Externally or internally, medical devices for human or animal use may be used to spread bacterial, viral, fungal, or other unwanted infections. Healthcare facilities perform various research and development activities in order to enhance patient safety and reduce the risk of infection in hospitals or clinics. Pathogens that cause diseases associated with health care pose a threat to clinics and hospitals. To prevent this, medical devices are treated with antimicrobial agents, propelling the market growth.



The Middle East and Africa antimicrobial coatings market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East and Africa antimicrobial coatings market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Middle East and Africa antimicrobial coatings market. A few of the key companies operating in the market are Cupron; PPG Industries Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Nano-Care Deutschland AG and Axalta Coating Systems.

