Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 07 21

DASSAULT AVIATION
French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,789,624 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
|07/31/2021
|8,348,703
Theoretical voting rights:
13,553,666
Exercisable voting rights:
13,522,653
