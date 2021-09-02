Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Saab, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo, BAE Systems, Aselsan

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 685 million in 2021 to USD 847 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value during the forecasted period.
The major growth drivers for this market include rising global concerns, increasing technologies supporting the vehicle dynamics to integrate the electrification in military vehicles, and focus on increasing the fleet size.
The unmanned electronic warfare market includes major players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan AS (Turkey), and Textron Systems (US).
The unmanned aerial vehicle segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2025
The growth in the unmanned electronic warfare market is expected to drive the growth of the three platforms proportionately. The requirement of unmanned aerial vehicles in the battlefield for surveillance and threat detection capabilities is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Based on operations, the Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on operations, Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement of autonomous vehicles that help in reducing human loss and increasing capabilities, and investments in R&D towards these systems are helping the growth of the market for fully autonomous Unmanned electronic warfare systems.
Based on product, the unmanned electronic warfare equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Growing demand for into identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, radar warning receivers, laser warning systems, IR missile warning systems, direction finders, directed energy weapon systems due to their high demand for countermeasure applications are projected to increase the growth of the unmanned electronic warfare market.
The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the unmanned electronic warfare market in 2021
The North America Unmanned Electronic warfare market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the North America Unmanned Electronic warfare market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in unmanned electronic warfare technologies by countries in this region. In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense-related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for the Unmanned electronic warfare market in the region.
Well-established and prominent manufacturers of unmanned electronic warfare systems in this region include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US).
Premium Insights
- Increasing Adoption of Unmanned Electronic Warfare in Defense and Intelligence Expected to Drive Market Growth
- SIGINT Subsegment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
- Tactical Subsegment to Lead Market During Forecasted Period
- Australia to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Acquisition of Unmanned Warfare Systems due to Rising Transnational and Regional Insecurity
- Increasing Deployment of Electronic Warfare Systems on Unmanned Platforms
- Growing Demand for Missile Detecting Systems
- Rising Popularity of Modern Warfare Methods
- Technological Advancements in Warfare Systems
- Growing Emphasis on Sophisticated C4ISR Capabilities
Restraints
- Concerns Over Error Possibilities in Complex Combat Situations
- Lack of Standards and Protocols for Use of AI in Military Applications
- Lack of Infrastructure for Advanced Communication Technologies
Opportunities
- Integration of Geospatial Analytical and Geographical Information System (GIS) Techniques and Solutions Based on Satellite Data
- Enhanced System Reliability and Efficiency by Adopting Traveling Wave Tube-Based Solutions
Challenges
- High Deployment Costs
- Inability to Address Multiple/Diverse Threats
- Sensitive Nature of Military Data
- Minimizing Weight and Size of Devices while Maintaining Advanced Features
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- Swarming Technology
- Adoption of Smart Sensors for Military Applications
- Next-Generation Jammers (NGJ)
- Adaptive Radar Countermeasures (ARC) Technology
- Convergence of Cyber Operations and Electronic Warfare on the Battlefield
- Unmanned EW Hardware Material Technologies
- Silicon (SI)
- Gallium Nitride (GaN)
- Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
- 3D Printing-Unmanned Systems
Technological Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence Across Battlefield
- Advanced Analytics (Data Processing and Analytics)
Impact of Megatrends
- Operations on the Unified Battlefield with Collaborative Combat
- Shift in Global Economic Power
- Digitalization and Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) Systems in Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market
Case Study Analysis
- Use Case: Smart Sensor Network to Redirect Missile
- Use Case: Combat Air Patrol and Airborne Early Warning Platform
- Use Case: Orca XLUUV
- Use Case: Target Recognition
