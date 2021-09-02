Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Saab, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo, BAE Systems, Aselsan

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 685 million in 2021 to USD 847 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value during the forecasted period.

The major growth drivers for this market include rising global concerns, increasing technologies supporting the vehicle dynamics to integrate the electrification in military vehicles, and focus on increasing the fleet size.

The unmanned electronic warfare market includes major players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan AS (Turkey), and Textron Systems (US).

The unmanned aerial vehicle segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2025

The growth in the unmanned electronic warfare market is expected to drive the growth of the three platforms proportionately. The requirement of unmanned aerial vehicles in the battlefield for surveillance and threat detection capabilities is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on operations, the Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on operations, Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement of autonomous vehicles that help in reducing human loss and increasing capabilities, and investments in R&D towards these systems are helping the growth of the market for fully autonomous Unmanned electronic warfare systems.

Based on product, the unmanned electronic warfare equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Growing demand for into identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, radar warning receivers, laser warning systems, IR missile warning systems, direction finders, directed energy weapon systems due to their high demand for countermeasure applications are projected to increase the growth of the unmanned electronic warfare market.

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the unmanned electronic warfare market in 2021

The North America Unmanned Electronic warfare market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the North America Unmanned Electronic warfare market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in unmanned electronic warfare technologies by countries in this region. In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense-related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for the Unmanned electronic warfare market in the region.

Well-established and prominent manufacturers of unmanned electronic warfare systems in this region include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US).

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of Unmanned Electronic Warfare in Defense and Intelligence Expected to Drive Market Growth

SIGINT Subsegment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Tactical Subsegment to Lead Market During Forecasted Period

Australia to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Acquisition of Unmanned Warfare Systems due to Rising Transnational and Regional Insecurity

Increasing Deployment of Electronic Warfare Systems on Unmanned Platforms

Growing Demand for Missile Detecting Systems

Rising Popularity of Modern Warfare Methods

Technological Advancements in Warfare Systems

Growing Emphasis on Sophisticated C4ISR Capabilities

Restraints

Concerns Over Error Possibilities in Complex Combat Situations

Lack of Standards and Protocols for Use of AI in Military Applications

Lack of Infrastructure for Advanced Communication Technologies

Opportunities

Integration of Geospatial Analytical and Geographical Information System (GIS) Techniques and Solutions Based on Satellite Data

Enhanced System Reliability and Efficiency by Adopting Traveling Wave Tube-Based Solutions

Challenges

High Deployment Costs

Inability to Address Multiple/Diverse Threats

Sensitive Nature of Military Data

Minimizing Weight and Size of Devices while Maintaining Advanced Features

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Swarming Technology

Adoption of Smart Sensors for Military Applications

Next-Generation Jammers (NGJ)

Adaptive Radar Countermeasures (ARC) Technology

Convergence of Cyber Operations and Electronic Warfare on the Battlefield

Unmanned EW Hardware Material Technologies

Silicon (SI)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

3D Printing-Unmanned Systems

Technological Analysis

Artificial Intelligence Across Battlefield

Advanced Analytics (Data Processing and Analytics)

Impact of Megatrends

Operations on the Unified Battlefield with Collaborative Combat

Shift in Global Economic Power

Digitalization and Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) Systems in Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market

Case Study Analysis

Use Case: Smart Sensor Network to Redirect Missile

Use Case: Combat Air Patrol and Airborne Early Warning Platform

Use Case: Orca XLUUV

Use Case: Target Recognition

Patent Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems plc

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)

Cobham plc

Cohort plc

Data Patterns (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Hensoldt AG

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

HR Smith Group of Companies

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

L&T Defence

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Radio-Electronic Technologies JSC (KRET)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Shoghi Communications Ltd.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Teledyne Technologies International Corp.

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh1m3v