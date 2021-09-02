New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Israel Precision Farming Market, By Component, By Hardware, By Software, By Services, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131060/?utm_source=GNW



Israel precision farming market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period.The demand for precision farming is gaining momentum owing to the need for optimum crop production by efficiently utilizing the available resources.



The rise in the labor cost required for farming due to the shortage of skilled labor force is the driving factor for the growth of the precision farming market in the forecast period.The adoption of mechanization and technology to obtain maximum production from farming is paving the way for the precision farming market growth.



The initiative started by the government with the Israel Innovative Institute, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development called GrowingIL which aims to develop the Israeli ecosystem and reshape the agriculture technology to meet up the global standard by the implementation of the groundbreaking technology.

Israel precision farming market is segmented into component, technology, application, regional distribution, and company.Based on technology, the market can be divided into guidance system, remote sensing, and variable rate technology.



The guidance system technology segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.Guidance system technology consists of components GPS/GNSS, DGPS receiver, antenna, controller, handheld devices and display, data logger device, among others.



Farmers use this technology to reduce the superimposition of tractors and the equipment pass thereby saving fuel and time and increasing the production volume.

The major players operating on the precision farming market are Taranis Israel, Prospera Technologies Ltd., CropX Technologies, PickApp Farming Ltd., Metzer Group, Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd., Haifa Group, Netafim Ltd, Tevatronic, Saturas Israel, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Israel precision farming market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Israel precision farming market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Israel precision farming market based on component, technology, application, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Israel precision farming market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Israel precision farming market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Israel precision farming market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Israel precision farming market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Israel precision farming market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Israel Precision Farming market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Precision Farming service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to precision farming market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Israel precision farming market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Israel Precision Farming Market, By Component:

o Hardware

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing & Monitoring Devices

o Software

Web Based

Cloud Based

o Services

System Integration & Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Professional & Managed Services

• Israel Precision Farming Market, By Technology:

o Guidance System

o Remote Sensing

o Variable Rate Technology

• Israel Precision Farming Market, By Application:

o Yield Monitoring

o Field Mapping

o Crop Scouting

o Weather Tracking

o Irrigation Management

o Farm Labour Management

o Others

• Israel Precision Farming Market, By Region:

o The Mediterranean Coastal Plain

o The Central Hills

o The Jordan Rift Valley

o The Negev Desert



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Israel precision farming market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131060/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________