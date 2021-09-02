The workplace services market in Europe is expected to reach US$ 54,267.14 million by 2028 from US$ 26251.31 million in 2021

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type ; Organization Size ; Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103206/?utm_source=GNW

The enterprise mobility industry has developed immensely since enterprises seek services that can handle all features of mobile security, ranging from device and software to data protection. In today’s time, the demand for enterprise mobility in the workforce is at the peak, especially due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is compelling the remote working concept. The growing adoption of enterprise mobility allows businesses to control, update, and even wipe data off of devices from a distance. Enterprise mobility enables employees to safely access sensitive enterprise data without deploying applications/software on their devices. Enterprise mobility is one of the crucial services of the workplace service model as well as one of the significant drivers of the market, which connects end users and allows them to perform their duties effectively. With this service, a company can efficiently mobilize its employees knowing that access to internal IT services is scalable and secure. Companies in the market are highly inclined to offer enterprise mobility workplace services to all sizes of businesses to provide them with measurable business value, which is further driving the demand for workplace services. The growing moment of enterprise mobility is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for workplace services.

Based on service type, the end-user outsourcing services segment led the workplace services market in 2020.The end-user outsourcing services comprise network management services, remote support services, standard and ad hoc reporting and documentation, hosted virtual desktop services, software services, mobility, and security services.



The end-user outsourcing services held the largest market share in the workplace services market in 2020.The lack of skilled IT professionals and lower IT budgets allow the organizations to opt for outsourcing services.



The BFSI industry requires a largely complex IT infrastructure to maintain and handle a large volume of data.This creates opportunities for end-user outsourcing service providers to deliver their robust services to the industry.



Since maintaining a resourceful IT environment in all the industries is critical for system administrators, it is crucial for organizations to outsource the IT asset management services in order to attain long-term asset management, IT operational efficiency, compliance, and financial accountability. The end-user outsourcing services manage asset discovery, asset tracking, reporting, and asset life cycle management. The segment is witnessing substantial growth due to the presence of a workforce in various countries and technological advancements in the IT industry, which is ultimately driving the workplace services market.

The overall Europe workplace services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe workplace services market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe workplace services market. Accenture, Atos SE, Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys Corporation, and Wipro Limited are among the key players operating in Europe workplace services market.

