United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update 2021: Revenue Growth Rates Slowing Down as the Market Matures

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the business carrier (retail) Ethernet services market and includes market revenue forecasts, port forecasts, and a market share analysis.

The analysis is segmented by transport distance (metro versus long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services versus switched or VLAN-aware services).

After several years of double-digit growth, business carrier Ethernet growth rates began to slow down in 2015, primarily due to market reaching a state of maturity and increasing pricing pressures.

By 2017-2018 revenue growth rates were around mid-single digits and the market was still seeing migration from time-division multiplexing (TDM) private lines (T1/T3/SONET) to Ethernet for secure data center connectivity and branch-site connectivity. In 2019, carriers started to experience negative Ethernet revenue growth rates in the retail segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Scope of Analysis

Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Definition

Market Segmentation by Transport Distance

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Key Growth Metrics for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Market Trends

Growth Drivers for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Growth Restraints for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Forecast Assumptions - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Ports Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Competitive Environment - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Market Share - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Metro

Key Growth Metrics for Metro

Revenue Forecast - Metro

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Metro

Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro

Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro

Market Share - Metro

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Long Haul

Key Growth Metrics for Long Haul

Revenue Forecast - Long Haul

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Long Haul

Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul

Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro

Market Share - Long Haul

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Connectivity and Cloud Services Providers, 2022

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Customer Experience, 2023

Growth Opportunity 4: Focus on Dynamic Ethernet Services, 2023

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Comcast Business

Lumen

Spectrum Enterprise

Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vehh1t



