United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update 2021: Revenue Growth Rates Slowing Down as the Market Matures

This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the business carrier (retail) Ethernet services market and includes market revenue forecasts, port forecasts, and a market share analysis.
The analysis is segmented by transport distance (metro versus long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services versus switched or VLAN-aware services).
After several years of double-digit growth, business carrier Ethernet growth rates began to slow down in 2015, primarily due to market reaching a state of maturity and increasing pricing pressures.
By 2017-2018 revenue growth rates were around mid-single digits and the market was still seeing migration from time-division multiplexing (TDM) private lines (T1/T3/SONET) to Ethernet for secure data center connectivity and branch-site connectivity. In 2019, carriers started to experience negative Ethernet revenue growth rates in the retail segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
- Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Scope of Analysis
- Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Definition
- Market Segmentation by Transport Distance
- Market Segmentation by Service Type
- Key Growth Metrics for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Market Trends
- Growth Drivers for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Growth Restraints for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Ports Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Competitive Environment - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Market Share - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Metro
- Key Growth Metrics for Metro
- Revenue Forecast - Metro
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Metro
- Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro
- Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro
- Market Share - Metro
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Long Haul
- Key Growth Metrics for Long Haul
- Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Long Haul
- Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
- Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro
- Market Share - Long Haul
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Connectivity and Cloud Services Providers, 2022
- Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Customer Experience, 2023
- Growth Opportunity 4: Focus on Dynamic Ethernet Services, 2023
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Comcast Business
- Lumen
- Spectrum Enterprise
- Verizon
