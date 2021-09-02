Global Vehicle Leasing Market Outlook Report 2021: Increasing Digital Sales Channels to Provide a Kick-start for Emerging Mobility Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a 360-degree understanding of the vehicle leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.
Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in current market conditions, are focused on their core products and services and would like to outsource all other support activities.
Mobility is a significant cost center that requires resources in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price and for each of the intermediary segment in the value chain, issues, such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value, can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job.
Corporates prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service that offers on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This demand has driven growth and given the leasing market a structure and regulated the ecosystem.
The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. Special sections covering transformational trends, such as EV leasing, private vehicle leasing, used-car leasing, and car subscription mobility model are analyzed. Other trends, such as SME leasing, fleet connectivity, digitization (blockchain in the leasing industry) are also studied.
The study covers these trends that are expected to shape the market in 2021. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, growth opportunities that they need to look at, and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success have been provided.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment, Vehicle Leasing
- Key Highlights of Vehicle Leasing
- Challenges Faced by Global Vehicle Leasing due to COVID-19
- Forces Shaping Automotive Mobility Ecosystem
- 2020 Forecast vs. Actuals, Vehicle Leasing
- Historic Sales, Vehicle Leasing
- Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Recovery
- Top Predictions for 2021
COVID-19's Impact Across Business Segments in the Leasing Industry
- COVID-19's Impact Across Business Segments in the Mobility Industry - A Quarterly Comparison
The Strategic Imperative
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Vehicle Leasing
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Scope & Market Segmentation, Vehicle Leasing
Macroeconomic Factors
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
Global Vehicle Leasing Revenue, 2021
Key Global Vehicle Leasing Metrics
- Vehicle Leasing Metrics, Vehicles in Operation
- Vehicle Leasing Metrics, New Registration
- Vehicle Leasing Metrics, Company Car Leasing Market Evolution
- Company Car Funding Analysis
- Company Car New Registration, Powertrain Segmentation
- Company Car Leasing, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Trend
- Company Car Leasing, xEV Trend
- Company Car New Registration, Brand Class
- Company Car Leasing, Brand Class Trend
- Company Car Leasing, Sales Channel
- Company Car Leasing, Sales Channel Trend
- Company Car Leasing, Fleet Size
- Market Competition Analysis
- Vehicle Leasing Metrics, Key Participants
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
Key Trends for Global Vehicle Leasing, 2021
- Trend 1 - EV Leasing Growth Depends on Pricing and Infrastructure
- Trend 2 - Digital Retailing of Leasing is Expected to Increase due to the Pandemic
- Trend 3 - Fleet Connectivity will Add New Revenue Streams in Leasing Industry
- Trend 4 - Vehicle Subscription is yet to Hit the Structured Growth Phase
- Trend 5 - LCV Leasing Demonstrated Resilience During the Pandemic
- Trend 6 - Increase in Market Consolidation and Partnership will Address New Business Needs
- Trend 7 - New Mobility Solutions are Expected to Compete with Leasing Solutions
- Trend 8 - Working from Home will Modify the Leasing Business Model
Corporate Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For
Private Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For
Electric Vehicle Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For
Used-car Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For
MSME Vehicle Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For
Regional Predictions, 2021
Growth Opportunity Universe, Vehicle Leasing
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Alternative Mobility Solutions for Flexibility and Affordability Needs of Customers, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Digital Sales Channels to Provide a Kick-start for Emerging Mobility Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Leasing of Electric Vehicles for Emergence of Support Solutions
Competitor Profiling
- ALD Automotive
- Arval
- Daimler FS (+Athlon)
- LeasePlan
- PSA Finance (Free2Move Lease)
- Volkswagen Financial Services
Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
