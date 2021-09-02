Global Needle Free Injector Market Expected to Have a CAGR of 16.1% between 2019 and 2026

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Needle Free Injector Market- Strategies and Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global needle free injector market is expected to have a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The key factors driving the market growth are the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the rising incidence of communicable diseases due to needle stick injuries, the growing demand for self-injection devices and the advantages of drug delivery technology.

Geographically, North America accounts for the highest revenue share of the needle free injector market. The key factor contributing to the North American needle free injector market is increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, stroke, etc. However, Europe is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for biologics in the European region.

The global needle free injector market is influenced by the presence of key market players such as Endo International PLC, Crossject, Astrazeneca, Asia Pharma Pharmaceutical ltd. etc. Product launch, joint venture, merger and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain a competitive advantage.

The global needle free injector market report covers segmentation analysis of technologies, site of delivery, types of medication, usability, end users and applications. The report further covers segments of technology which include jet-based, laser-powered, spring-based and vibration-based needle free injectors. The jet based needle free injector is the dominating segment owing to its advantages over other technologies. The report further covers segments of site of delivery which include intra dermal injectors, intramuscular injectors and subcutaneous injectors. Types of medication include Liquid-based, Powder-based and Projectile/depot-based needle free injectors. Liquid based needle free injector is the leading medication segment as it is flexible to use. The end users of needle free injectors are hospital and clinics, home care settings, research laboratories and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acknowledgment

2. Summary

3. Industry Outlook

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Regulatory Landscape: Needle Free Injector

6. Analysing Needle Free Injector

7. Analysing Needle Free Injector Cross Borders

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Patent Analysis

10. Company Profiling

Companies Mentioned

Activa Brand Products, Inc

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

Crossject SA

Endo International plc

European Pharma Group

INJEX Pharma AG

Medical International Technology, Inc.

National Medical Products Inc.

PenJet Corporation

PharmaJet

Valeritas, Inc.

