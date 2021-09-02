Alm. Brand A/S - Result of extraordinary general meeting held on 2 September 2021

English Danish

Company announcement no. 27/2021

Result of extraordinary general meeting held on 2 September 2021

The extraordinary general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held today was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The shareholders adopted the proposal to reduce the company’s share capital by transfer to a special reserve, including the proposal to change the denomination of the company’s shares from DKK 10 to DKK 1.

The shareholders adopted the proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the company’s share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 3,100,000,000 with pre-emptive rights to the company’s existing shareholders to subscribe for shares at a price corresponding to the market price or at a discount to the market price determined by the Board of Directors.

The shareholders adopted the proposal to amend the company’s articles of association to the effect that, subject to resolution by the Board of Directors, the company’s general meetings may be held as completely electronic general meetings.

