Report: SIEM Platforms No Longer Meet Growing Need of Security Practitioners Facing Emerging Threats

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs, the leading cloud-scale security analytics platform led by Airbnb and AWS alumni, today released the findings from its new State of SIEM 2021 report .

The report surveyed over 400 security professionals who actively use a SIEM platform as part of their job, including CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, security engineers, security analysts, and security architects, to gain insight into their current SIEM challenges, frustrations, and desires when it comes to capabilities.

"Insights from this report confirm what my team and I have also experienced working at companies like Amazon and Airbnb — traditional SIEM platforms no longer meet the growing needs of security practitioners who face new and emerging threats," said Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther Labs. "The threat detection market is undergoing a radical transformation fueled by continuously evolving changes to infrastructure, remote workforce, budget restructuring, and other business, compliance, and security drivers. Our goal with this report is to assess the current state of SIEM, what security professionals are seeing, what they're concerned about, and what they want to improve."

Key Findings:

18% indicated it took more than 12 months for deployment and implementation of their SIEM solution

24% said the biggest challenge with their SIEM platform was too many alerts

46% said cost versus capabilities do not align at their organization

The most significant percentage of respondents are unsatisfied with their current SIEM platform's visibility

The largest group of respondents said big data infrastructure and scalability would be the two most important capabilities if they were evaluating a new SIEM vendor

The more organizations shift to the cloud, the more they experience flaws in traditional platforms, which cost nearly $1 million per year on average. To keep pace with the speed, flexibility, and scale of modern security challenges, organizations must seek cloud-native platforms like Panther Labs to defend against cyber attacks and gain visibility into cloud infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Panther Labs was recognized as Snowflake's Cybersecurity Partner of the Year for its achievements as part of Snowflake's partner ecosystem, helping joint customers' security teams analyze large amounts of security data with code-driven automation and developer-friendly workflows, alleviating the pains of legacy SIEM platforms commonly used today.

To download a full report with an analysis of the key findings, please visit https://runpanther.io/reports/state-of-siem/ .

About Panther Labs

Panther Labs is a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud-scale detection and response. The team includes security alumni from companies like Amazon and Airbnb. Panther's security platform is serverless and open source, and helps organizations prevent breaches by providing actionable insights from large volumes of data. With Panther, teams can perform continuous security monitoring, achieve end-to-end security visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure, and build a robust security data lake to power investigations. Learn more at https://runpanther.io/.

