Global influenza home testing market size to amass USD 1.17 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global influenza home testing market , according to seasoned analysts, was valued at USD 0.69 billion in 2020 and is likely to account for USD 1.17 billion by the year 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% during the study period.

The research document highlights the market segmentations and talks about the major contributors towards the overall industry remuneration. It also elaborates on the competitive landscape of this marketplace, emphasizing on the key growth strategies deployed by the leading companies in an effort to capture majority of the market share.

The growth can be attributed to rising prevalence of influenza and surging investments in R&D activities. Since influenza is known to be seasonal and can affect millions, there has been an upsurge in demand for home testing kits across the globe, which in turn is augmenting the market remuneration.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4082459/

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the product coupled with technological advancements in this business space are also adding traction to the market size. However, several complexities associated with diagnostic tests and high involvement of healthcare costs could act as a bottleneck for global influenza home testing market expansion.

An overview of the regional scope

Based on geographical spectrum, the market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America presently accounts for the largest share in global influenza home testing industry and is expected to register consistent growth throughout the analysis timeframe. This can be attributed to the high occurrence of influenza in the region.

Meanwhile, Europe is also expected to emerge as a key revenue generator for the market majors, primarily due to increased pervasiveness of infectious diseases and favorable government regulations that promote the use of influenza home testing kits.

A summary of the competitive scenario

The competitive landscape of worldwide influenzas home testing market is defined by companies such as Luminex Corp., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Cepheid (Danaher Corp.), bioMérieux SA, Biocartis Group, Hologic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quidel Corp., and F. Hoffman- La Roche AG among others.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-influenza-home-testing-market-size-research

Global Influenza Home Testing Market by Test Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Molecular

NASBA LAMP RT-PCR

Traditional

Serological Assays Rapid Influenza Detection Tests Direct Fluorescent Antibody Viral Culture

Global Influenza Home Testing Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Clinical Laboratories

Hospital

Global Influenza Home Testing Market Geographical Contribution (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Influenza Home Testing Market Competitive Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Luminex Corporation

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Cepheid (Danaher Corp.)

bioMérieux SA

Biocartis Group

Hologic Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Influenza Home Testing Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Influenza Home Testing Market, by Test type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Influenza Home Testing Market, by End User 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Influenza Home Testing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Influenza Home Testing Market Dynamics

3.1. Influenza Home Testing Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing investments in the Research & Development diagnostics

3.1.1.2. Increasing number of Influenza-affected people

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Huge involvement of healthcare costs

3.1.2.2. Complex working in the diagnostic tests

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements

3.1.3.2. Increasing awareness and initiatives by the government

Chapter 4. Global Influenza Home Testing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Influenza Home Testing Market, by Test Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Influenza Home Testing Market by Test Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Influenza Home Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Test Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Influenza Home Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Molecular

5.4.1.1. RT-PCR

5.4.1.2. LAMP

5.4.1.3. NASBA

5.4.2. Traditional

5.4.2.1. Viral Culture

5.4.2.2. Direct fluorescent Antibody

5.4.2.3. Rapid Influenza Detection Tests

5.4.2.4. Serological Assays

Chapter 6. Global Influenza Home Testing Market, by End User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Influenza Home Testing Market by End User Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Influenza Home Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Influenza Home Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospital

6.4.2. Clinical Laboratories

Chapter 7. Global Influenza Home Testing Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

PCR & NGS Based Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027



The PCR & NGS based diagnostic testing market is estimated to see steady growth by 2027 due to increasing incidences of infectious diseases and the subsequent rise in demand for diagnostic assays. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was an unprecedented rise in the requirement for diagnostic testing, particularly in regions with high infection rates. Since the initial phases of the pandemic, Reverse-transcription PCR (RT-PCR) and Metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) have been commonly used molecular methodologies for COVID-19 diagnosis. To speed up the diagnostic process, companies have been producing testing kits that can detect the COVID-19 infection rapidly and accurately. The diagnostic centers sub-segment held more than 36% market share in 2020 due to the high volume of diagnostic tests carried out in diagnostic centers.

Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The prenatal and new-born genetic testing market is projected to exhibit substantial growth by 2027 driven by surging consumer awareness regarding the benefits of early detection and treatment of genetic disorders. Moreover, increasing research focus on integrating advanced technologies to enhance testing outcomes is also propelling market development. For instance, an October 2020 study by researchers from the University of California showed promising results with the use of high-throughput DNA-sequencing technologies. The researchers found that the technique called exome sequencing could enhance prenatal diagnosis as well as pregnancy outcomes in women with an abnormal prenatal ultrasound. In 2020, the screening sub-segment held a significant share in the prenatal and new-born genetic testing market and is expected to be valued at around USD 6.1 billion by 2027. Rising demand for minimally invasive prenatal testing across the globe owing to complications associated with invasive genetic testing is projected to support segmental adoption through the forecast period.





