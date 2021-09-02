Global Advanced Analytics Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Analytics Market By Type, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Analytics Market size is expected to reach $56.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 23.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Advanced analytics refers to the process of examining the data with the help of advanced techniques and tools. Techniques such as data simulation, optimization, and mining are used for descriptive, predictive, and statistics data to provide knowledge to deal with business intelligence (BI). It provides broad and in-depth analytics that are anticipated to deliver organizations a better understanding of their information.

Nowadays, there is a trend of social media platforms, which is providing internet vendors abundant data and information. Conventional analytics techniques and tools fail to identify hidden patterns in data whereas advanced analytics market tools support extracting the hidden information, that is later used by organizations to give prominent understanding to their customers' behavior. Advanced analytics also support companies to customize their offerings to customers by utilizing the extracted hidden information.

The key factor contributing to the high growth of the advanced analytics market is the increasing amount of business data across the world. Therefore, this industry is rapidly growing with the pace of time. Advanced analytics is a wide area of inspection, which is used to do modifications and improve business operations. It involves the use of mathematical operations to gain insights into the data. It supports the creation of suggestions, finding hidden insights, and forecast predictions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is disrupted, from the customer behavior to supply chains and eventually creating an economic slowdown, which is causing further changes. The imposition of several restrictions around the world forced the population to stay locked inside their houses. The pandemic has augmented the use of analytics and AI in many companies.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in the deployment of advanced analytics in businesses to secure business continuity and process optimization. Advanced analytics is gaining popularity due to its deployment in the businesses along with the improvements in the latest technologies like data mining, neural networks, machine learning, multivariate statistics, semantic analysis, and the growing data volumes generated by organizations.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Big Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics, Statistical Analysis and Others. The big data analytics segment dominated the market in 2020, with the largest share in the market. The factors responsible for the massive growth of this segment are the rising popularity of social media and the growing number of digital or virtual offices that generate large volumes of data. Information management is arising as a section where big data analytics have a positive impact on business productivity and processes.

Deployment Type Outlook

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premise segment acquired the largest share in revenue in 2020. Companies are adopting on-premise analytics to get the authority and more flexibility to personalize their IT infrastructure. It also provides the facility to the organizations to secure their data from any illegal activities & failures, and decrease the dependency on the internet infrastructure.

Enterprise Size Outlook

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. With the growing number of small and medium enterprises in nations like Japan, Singapore, Australia, and China, there is an increase in the adoption of cutting-edge analytics. Several governments of the nations are taking initiatives to offer funds to small and medium enterprises for implementing cloud-based solutions that will contribute to the growth of the small and medium enterprises segment.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Government and Others. The IT & Telecommunications segment is rising the demand for collaboration tools like web conferencing and video conferencing, thereby propelling the growth of the advanced analytics market during the forecast period. Companies are deploying analytical tools and techniques to avoid illegal transactions like cloning, unauthorized access, and illegitimate authorization. Telecom operators having a large subscriber base are deploying big data analytics to make micro-segmentation and customize the needs of the individual customer.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness a promising growth rate during the forecast period. Companies in the region are highly deploying big data analytics tools and solutions to cope up with the growing cases of digital fraud. The rise in the e-commerce industry in nations like Malaysia, China, Singapore, India, and Japan, has contributed to the rising demand for predictive analytics over the forecast period.

Cardinal Matrix - Advanced Analytics Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Advanced Analytics Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation and SAP SE are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, RapidMiner, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), and KNIME AG.

