Insights on the PCR Technologies and Global Markets to 2026 - by Product Type, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for PCR technology should grow from $10.5 billion in 2021 to $13.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The reagents and consumables market for PCR technology should grow from $6.3 billion in 2021 to $8.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
The software market for PCR technology should grow from $590.8 million in 2021 to $776.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report examines the market potential of PCR technology. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advances, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rankings for key players. The report discusses the market share of PCR technologies based on type of product, technology and application.
This report segments the global market by four geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). For the purpose of this report, North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; the European region includes Germany, U.K., France and Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific; and RoW includes the Middle East, Africa and South America. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2020 as the base year, 2019 as the historical year and forecasts are through year-end 2026.
Report Includes
- 70 data tables and 15 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of the PCR market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases
- Estimation of market size and revenue sales forecast for PCR products, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology type, application, and geographic region
- Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for PCR technology, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for PCR technology in clinical diagnostics
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis
- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific
The molecular diagnostic industry is an integral part of the healthcare industry. It is continuously evolving with the advent of novel technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS). PCR technology has vast potential in the fields of proteomics and genomics and has revolutionized the molecular and functional genomics sector. PCR technology includes real-time PCR, reverse transcriptase PCR, hot start and touchdown PCR, and multiplex PCR.
Technology drivers of the PCR market include advances in instrumentation, reagents and PCR techniques, and increasing R&D. Health- and healthcare-related drivers include increasingly sedentary lifestyles, the growing incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular, and the increasing percentage of baby-boomers. The use of PCR is increasing beyond the conventional markets. Research labs and institutions are using PCR for various research activities for pharmaceutical companies, biotech and drug/product discovery companies, forensic labs and clinical diagnostic labs.
Reagents and consumables is the largest market segment in terms of revenues. The availability of ready-made mixes and reagents has spurred the growth of the reagent market. The instruments segment, which includes real-time PCR instruments and thermal cycles, is another high-growth area. Real-time PCR technology has opened up the arena of PCR applications ranging from the diagnosis of infectious diseases to DNA fingerprinting in forensic science. The number of companies entering the PCR reagent business is on the rise, with most of these new entrants being small local companies, but to meet the market demand for new products and reagents, many of these companies must enter into partnerships or collaborations with leading and larger market players, especially for product development and distribution.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Background and Technology Overview
- Evolution of PCR
- Principles of PCR
- Instruments and Components of PCR
- Instruments
- Target DNA
- Primers
- Enzyme and Enzyme Concentration
- Buffers
- Magnesium Concentration
- Deoxyribonucleoside Triphosphates
- Types of PCR
- Reverse Transcription PCR
- Nested PCR
- Hot Start and Touchdown PCR
- Inverse PCR
- Multiplex PCR
- Quantitative PCR
- Traditional vs. Real-Time PCR
- Design of Primer for PCR
- Primer Selection
- Primer Length
- Melting Temperature
- Specificity
- G/C Content
- 3' End Sequence
- PCR Quantification Methods
- Absolute Quantification
- Relative Quantification
- Components of Quantitative PCR
- DNA Binding Dyes
- Probes in qPCR
- Controls for qPCR Experiments
Chapter 4 COVID-19 and R&D
- Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
- Basigin (CD147)
- C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)
- Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)
- Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)
- Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit ? (IL-6RA)
- Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- R&D on COVID-19
- COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape
Chapter 5 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry
- Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
- Clinical Trials being Conducted during COVID-19 Pandemic
- Response to Drug Shortages
- National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials
- U.S. FDA
- Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)
- European Medicines Agency
- COVID-19 Testing
Chapter 6 Polymerase Chain Reaction: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Outbreak
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Delays of Clinical Trials
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Global Market for PCR, by Product Type
- Market Size and Forecast
- PCR Instruments
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- PCR Reagents and Consumables
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- PCR Software
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- PCR Services
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for PCR, by Technology
- Market Size and Forecast
- Real-Time PCR
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Reverse Transcriptase PCR
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Inverse and Standard PCR
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Assembly and Nested PCR
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Hot Start and Touchdown PCR
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Multiplex PCR and Other PCR
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for PCR Technology, by Application
- Research Applications
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Clinical Applications
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Other PCR Applications
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Shares
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Qiagen Nv
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Biofire Diagnostics Llc
- Bioneer Corp.
- Eppendorf Ag
Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocpis7