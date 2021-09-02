Global Polyvinyl Chloride Membranes Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Chloride Membranes Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for polyvinyl chloride membranes is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.4% globally during the forecast period. The polyvinyl chloride membranes are material for commercial applications that offer durable, powerful, and energy-efficient facilities. The growing demand from the building and construction segment has been driving the market growth.

However, the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market. The research and development on bio-based polyvinyl chloride membranes which have a high recycling capacity are likely to provide opportunities for the polyvinyl chloride membranes market over the next five years. Asia Pacific region dominated across the world with increasing consumption from countries like China and India.

Key Market Trends



Building and Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

Building and construction segment stand to be the dominating segment owing to the growing application of polyvinyl chloride membranes in the building and construction industry.

Polyvinyl chloride membranes are considered safe for use in building and public facilities because they exhibit properties such as low combustibility, slow-burning, and extinguish when the source of flames is removed.

The global market for polyvinyl chloride membranes witnessing significant gains over the past years owing to increasing demand for applications such as waterproofing sheets, roofing, flooring, and protective coatings employed in residential and commercial buildings.

The expansion of the global building and construction industry due to increasing infrastructure spending in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the polyvinyl chloride membranes industry mainly in India and China over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific countries like China, India etc dominates the building and construction industry across the world and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.6% to reach more than USD 3 billion by 2024.

All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the polyvinyl chloride membranes market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Due to robust demand from the building and construction, packaging, and consumer electronics, particularly in emerging countries such as India and China, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market over the forecast period.

Polyvinyl chloride membrane is widely utilized in the packaging industry and the Asia-Pacific packaging industry is rising at a faster pace due to its advantages, such as simple handling, portable packaging, and lightweight.

The Asia-Pacific packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% during the period of 2020-2025.

The electronics manufacturing industry is continually moving to the Asia-Pacific region, as a result of low cost and increasing demand for electronics products. Growing household income in the region has led to an increasing demand for electronic products.

Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for polyvinyl chloride membranes market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global polyvinyl chloride membranes market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share. Some of the major companies are Icopal Synthetic Membranes bv, Sika Sarnafil, IKO Polymeric, GAF, and Johns Manville amongst others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Building and Construction Sector

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Non-Reinforced

5.1.2 Embedded Fibres

5.1.3 Non-Embedded Fabric

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Packaging

5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.5 Aerospace

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems

6.4.2 Cooley Group

6.4.3 Duro-Last, Inc.

6.4.4 GAF

6.4.5 IB Roof

6.4.6 Icopal Synthetic Membranes bv

6.4.7 IKO Polymeric

6.4.8 INSUTECH

6.4.9 Johns Manville

6.4.10 Laydex.

6.4.11 POLYGLASS S.p.A

6.4.12 Sika Sarnafil

6.4.13 Soprema

6.4.14 Standart Insulation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Research and Development on Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride Membranes

7.2 Other Opportunities



