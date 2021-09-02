High Bar Brands, LLC, hires new Chief Financial Officer

OWATONNA, Minn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands, the parent company of Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing, has hired Damon Anderson to be its new Chief Financial Officer.

“This is an exciting time to be joining such an industry-leading company, and I am fortunate to be joining High Bar Brands at a time that I can truly leverage my prior financial experience,” Anderson said. “My business focus, along with my enthusiasm for problem-solving and my passion for helping people, is truly who I am at my core and what I love to do.”

“Damon has over 28 years of financial experience, from public accounting to large manufacturing. He has the experience, talent, and drive HBB needs and will be an integral part of the executive team generating future growth for High Bar Brands,” HBB CEO and President Christopher Thorpe ‘CT’ said.

A North Dakota native, Anderson previously served as corporate controller and interim CFO for Amesbury Truth and has a wide variety of experience in financial roles, such as serving as CFO of a start-up company to working as finance director for a $130 billion company.

With experience with manufacturing companies in numerous industries worldwide, Anderson felt drawn to High Bar Brands for several reasons.

“The leadership team was collaborative and fun in all of my interactions with them, while also understanding the need to focus on strategic priorities to enable growth,” Anderson said.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for our go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

Attachment