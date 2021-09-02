Archrock to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) announced today it will participate in meetings with investors at the following conferences on September 8, 2021:



Brad Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 2:35 p.m. Central Time

Doug Aron, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 10th Annual Gateway Investor Conference at 11:00 a.m. Central Time

The webcast links and slides will be available prior to the commencement of the meetings under the “Investors” tab of our website, www.archrock.com.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com .

